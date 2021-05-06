From the bathtub, the beautiful Yanet García poses and shows off everything | Instagram

The beautiful Yanet García, who gained enormous popularity thanks to her participation as the Weather Girl in the Hoy Program, once again captured the attention of her followers by posing nothing more and nothing less than from the bathtub to show off everything.

The beautiful Yanet is known to possess a huge figure, which, as she herself has said, is the product of good nutrition and physical training; That is why it would be really bad if this beautiful woman did not want to delight her followers with exclusive content.

Recently, Yanet Garcia announced the existence of its exclusive content page and thanks to it, more attractive photographs of the television presenter are emerging. The actress also consented to Internet users by showing off a preview of her most recent photograph already available on her page.

It may interest you: Charms with a red bow, Daniella Chávez prepares us a surprise

In the image she shared on her Instagram stories, the fitness girl showed off her curves from the bathtub and there appears to be little or no fabric. The ex weather girl she posed as if no one was observing her and she was just enjoying that personal moment, her beauty was captured in all its splendor.

This is just one of the many photos that García’s loyal followers can find on his page, which seems to be quite busy as he shows progress on his official Instagram account every day.

It may interest you: It does not hide anything, Salma Hayek and her elegant and revealing dress

Yanet García has proven to be more than just a pretty body, as she is currently preparing with her career in Nutrition and invites others to do so; Added to this, it is an example of the importance of discipline and tenacity.

Whoever was part of the Hoy Program, where he was romantically linked with Raúl Araiza, usually shares part of his strenuous exercise routines in networks, which you can tell he enjoys; as well as advice on the diet to be followed. The beautiful Yanet seeks to help others by being inspiration for what she has shared on several occasions images of her past along with the current ones, she looks really unrecognizable !.

It may interest you: Only with a towel, Demi Rose says good morning and shows off her charms

This beautiful woman has confessed that she was very thin and it was thanks to exercise that today she looks really statuesque and with a curvy figure, although many are usually ecptic at the idea that her charms have increased so considerably just with exercise.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

The truth is that the beautiful Yanet García does not usually get involved in negative comments and that is why she is in one of the best moments of her career and her life, because she is more in love than ever with her partner.