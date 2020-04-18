Have you come out on the balcony to applaud? I read and they tell me that on many occasions this ends up being a generalized party in which neighbors who previously -in some cases- did not say good morning now dance on their terraces to the rhythm that some dj with bad musical taste marks -in the opinion of server, eye. The bad taste-. And I don’t see it bad. On the contrary. If the desire for joking and human touch is taken away from us even in the distance, turn it off and let’s go. I will not enter into moral judgments about applause and behaviors in “normal” life. That we already have excessive Gestapo, Stasi, Grises, K.G.B. or how the hell do you want to call it – what positions to offend, the more the better – in social networks, workplaces and tiled balconies.

You are going to excuse me, but I do not go out to applaud the balcony. I have not. I live in an interior house that has no communication with the street. And going out alone in the courtyard to clap my hands seems a bit ridiculous. And since I am also one of those who are on the front line every day – I am not a health worker, my greatest pride and gratitude to them – it is supposed that at least indirectly or glancingly, I should feel subject to your applause – which I thank you from the heart. My biting and irony, which came from the factory does not prevent me from getting excited when someone at work stops to dedicate some kind words to me. And I’m not for onanism at this age in which I glimpse the half century around the corner. Puss aside. Thank you to all of you who are struggling at home. The ones who fight every day going out to try to lift this.

A moment when I go out to the patio. Today I want to dedicate my applause to other heroes. Those who wear their musical instruments. Those who are guessing the ruin that is coming upon them. As if the one before was not enough. To the musicians here. To those there. To those who follow. To those who left. Because his music continues to save my life day by day. From the biggest star to the humblest musician. Because his records prevent me from sinking. Because his live shows, even from his living room, make me dream of being surrounded by people again and enjoying their magic. To the people of the labels that continue to work piecewise. To promoters who are already doing horseback riding when this is over. To those who write in the media. To the radios. To those who encourage us with their podcasts. The Blogs.To all of you. It is for you my applause although what I wish from my heart to be able to hug you because you make me happy.

About the Author