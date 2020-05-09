CDMX.- Thursday night the name of Jonathan Dos Santos It appeared as a trending topic on social networks and it is that apparently by mistake the current Los Angeles Galaxy player, published a photograph in which he appeared in bed accompanied by a woman with a naked torso, so he immediately caught the attention of everything world being cause for scandal.

Looking towards the camera, just as the woman kisses his chest, it is as you can see in the photograph. According to users on social networks, the woman who accompanies him is the American model of Greek origins, Amanda Trivizas, although she had previously been confused with Kylie Jenner.

Besides this, what other scandals has Jona given?

Tri expulsion

In 2011 he was expelled from the Mexican Sub 22 team that would compete in the America Cup, after being involved in a scandal of a sexual nature. During his stay in Argentina and while he was concentrated in the hotel, its security cameras managed to capture players like Marco Fabian, Javier Cortés, Jorge Hernández, Nestor Glass, Israel Jiménez, Nestor Calderon and Jona himself taking some women to the scene.

Forced to apologize

For this fact, Dos Santos was fined 50,000 pesos and suspended for six months, in addition to apologizing to his club, the then Barcelona of Spain, because the brand was also implicated.

Farewell Russia 2018

Just before the flight to Russia, where the Mexican National Team would face the 2018 World Cup, the national team organized a great party, under the pretext of celebrating the birthday of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, however they were caught sending several women in taxis their houses.

Within that party they participated: Guillermo Ochoa, Carlos Salcedo, Héctor Herrera, Jesus Gallardor, Giovani and Jonathan dos Santos, Raúl Jiménez, Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona and Marco Fabián.

With this new scandal Jonathan Dos Santos He then adds one more embarrassing experience in his career as a professional soccer player, in what will surely be remembered like his other examples over time.

