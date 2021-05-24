From Taiwan, Yalitza Aparicio reappears spectacular in photo | Instagram

The actress Yalitza Aparicio, was shown in a recent photograph from the Asian continent to where she traveled looking tremendously spectacular in the middle of a special celebration.

A golden opportunity to Yalitza Aparicio that he would not miss to immortalize in a photograph that he recently recalled after his last trip to Taiwan.

The “Rome actress“Launched on Netflix, she shines from the distant continent in the middle of the celebration to one of her most dear friends, Ale Altamirano, to whom in addition to dedicating a special message, she pointed out that she hopes to share more trips together.

It was with a postcard with which the “film actress“He appeared in one of the photographs that heads his content on Instagram, where the nominee for” the best performance of 2018 “, according to Time, appears behind Ale Altamirano.

Yalitza Aparicio, actress of “Roma”, on a trip to Taiwan. Instagram

In the unpublished photograph, the famous and “activist” of causes for the rights of women, appear in one of the most emblematic tourist sites of the Asian nation, in the “Pagodas of the Tiger and the Dragon”.

The site is situated in the Tsoying district of Kaohsiung city, in a shrine in the Lotus, an artificial lake in Taiwan.

In the photograph, the highlight of the show and her friend could not hide their happiness for enjoying these experiences, and it was their smiles that gave away the special moment they lived when they were in that nation.

It is worth mentioning that in addition, Yalitza traveled to this place in 2019 to participate as a speaker in the Fourth World Conference of Shelters for Women, where issues related to the role of shelter houses were also discussed with systematic approaches, in which different initiatives were raised. to support violence against women prevention work.

Moment that the 27-year-old actress did not miss to put her roots very high by showing off a dress, made by artisan hands, a beautiful blouse made by Mixtec artisans from San Pablo Tijaltepec, Oaxaca.

Even in one of her most recent stories, Yalitza Aparicio anticipated that she will soon launch a new video in which she will share a collaboration with Cristian Kim, better known as “Korean Vlogs” where, among other things, she will show a special connection with this culture and even , you will taste some traditional foods of the eastern nation.

The soup “ramen”, fried foods and Korean drinks will be part of the tasting to which Yalitza Aparicio will reveal her experience, this, in an establishment specialized in Asian food.

Likewise, it was the native of Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca, who returned the courtesy to Cristian Kim, whom she invited to taste Oaxacan food in the same way, in the videos it is possible to appreciate that the so-called “one of the 100 most influential women” is She is a skilled chef since she prepared exquisite dishes to please the youtuber.

A rich variety of Oaxacan cuisine that included sopes, meat, tamales, molcajete sauce and even pot coffee, meanwhile its followers eagerly await this material.

“A strong scare”

The “UNESCO ambassador”, Yalitza Aparicio Martínez, who would experience a great scare on the road when one of the tires of the vehicle in which she was being transferred along with other people burst several weeks ago.

It was the same Mexican film actress who made the mishap she suffered in Oaxaca known on social networks, which fortunately was only a strong scare and left nothing but material losses. Whoever rose to fame thanks to Alfonso Cuarón shared what happened along with a photograph on their social networks.

Aparicio Martínez appears in the image along with four other people posing with the smashed tire of the brown truck in which they were traveling. Fortunately, everyone was very comfortable and brought spare parts to change the tire and be able to restore their path.