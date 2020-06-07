London England

With the phrase “I can’t breathe” As a motto, pronounced by George Floyd when he died at the hands of the police in the United States, thousands of people challenged the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday to demonstrate against social inequalities and police brutality.

From Sydney to London, passing through Paris or Montreal, this weekend there were planned demonstrations in honor of this black man who was suffocated to death by a white police officer on May 25 in Minneapolis.

His death sparked a historic protest movement that crossed his country’s borders and rekindled aspirations for change.

In Australia, The country that first protested outside the United States, tens of thousands of people demonstrated Saturday with “I can’t breathe” banners.

Hundreds of people protest in Tokyo and Seoul against racism.

This is a reference to the last words that Floyd could say, whose neck was obstructed for almost nine minutes by the knee of the policeman who arrested him for a misdemeanor.

According to the organizers of the demonstration in Australia, who did not fear the government’s call to stay home due to the health crisis, the case has echoes in their country.

Thus, they explained that they want to denounce the high rate of incarceration among the aborigines, as well as the deceased members (more than 400 in the last 30 years) of this community when they were in the hands of the police.

“The fact that they tried to avoid the demonstration makes people want to do it even more,” said Jumikah Donovan, one of the protesters in Sydney. Many wore protective masks and tried to respect the safety distance as best as possible.

– “Don’t participate” –

At United Kingdom A demonstration was recorded before Parliament in London and another is planned on Sunday in front of the United States Embassy. But the government asked the British not to demonstrate.

“The United Kingdom is not innocent,” protesters denounced in London. As in the British capital, there were many protesters in Manchester (northwest) who took to the streets to “end racism”, which is a “pandemic”.

Due to the health crisis, Health Minister Matt Hancock had asked on Friday not to demonstrate.

“So please, for the safety of your relatives, do not participate in large crowds, such as the protests of more than six people,” he said.

– A work by Banksy –

Several protests have been organized in the British capital for the past week, sometimes marked by incidents with the police.

Inspired by the tragic event, the famous artist Banksy unveiled a new work on Instagram, where a burning candle is seen next to the photo of a black person burning an American flag. “People of color are abandoned by the system. The white system,” he deplored.

In France Complaints of police violence in recent years also came to the fore, echoing global outrage at Floyd’s death.

Demonstrations against police violence were called in Paris on Saturday to “expand the international solidarity movement against impunity for law enforcement”, but were banned by the health crisis.

These calls to demonstrate “were launched on social media … without any prior statement to the police prefecture,” the prefect of Paris said in a statement.

However, hundreds of people were gathered in the afternoon in front of the American embassy in Paris.

On Tuesday, a banned rally gathered at least 20,000 people in Paris, called by the family support committee of Adama Traoré, a young black man who died in 2016 near Paris after being detained by police.

Two police officers charged with pushing elderly man during protest in Buffalo, New York.

In GermanySome 10,000 people gathered in silence on the famous Alexanderplatz, most of them dressed in black and wearing masks. “White silence is violence,” they chanted.

The players of Bayern Munich, the leader of the German championship, carried out the warm-up on Saturday with a shirt with the inscription “Red card to racism – BlackLiveMatters”, before the field game of Bayer Leverkusen.

In Liège, this Belgium700 people ignored the ban and participated in a march against racism, according to police.