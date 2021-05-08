from surprising Alonso in Canada 2007 to suffering with Verstappen in Spain 2021

It was a matter of time Lewis hamilton reach the 100 poles in Formula 1. The British driver is writing to each Grand Prix he disputes, and after becoming the rider with the most poles in history in Italy 2017, when it exceeded 68 of Michael Schumacher, has now reached the legendary 100 times first on a grid in an F1 race.

The statistic is lethal: it has pole in 37% of the Grand Prix he has played. Of the previous 99, 58 ended in victory and will fight to do the same this Sunday in Montmeló, where he achieved the hundred.

It all started in Canada 2007. The Briton, then a promising pilot of Mclaren which was already turning into a nightmare for Fernando Alonso, culminated his first pole over the Asturian pilot, his great rival and ultimately enemy of that year. Fourteen years later, now the greatest legend in the history of Formula 1 from a statistical point of view, has reached number 100.

He himself celebrated it on twitter with a message, possibly already planned for the Portimao appointment where his teammate Bottas snatched that first place (although not the victory). “100 poles! I can’t even begin to describe how this feels. I can’t thank the team and everyone at the factory enough for all they have done to help us secure this incredible milestone. I am very honored and very grateful. This feels like my first time again “

100 POLES! I can’t even begin to describe how this feels. I can’t thank the team and everyone back at the factory enough for everything they’ve done to help us secure this incredible milestone. I feel so humbled and very grateful. This feels like my first win all over again 🙌🏾💯 pic.twitter.com/KkCgShdhq2 – Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) May 8, 2021

Lewis Hamilton’s 100 Poles

Canada 2007Estados States 2007Gran Britain 2007Hungría 2007Japón 2007China 2007Australia 2008Canadá 2008Alemania 2008Hungría 2008Bélgica 2008Japón 2008China 2008Europa 2009Italia 2009Singapur 2009Abu Dhabi 2009Canadá 2010Corea of ​​South 2011Australia 2012Malasia 2012Hungría 2012Italia 2012Singapur 2012Abu Dhabi 2012Brasil 2012China 2013Gran Britain 2013Alemania 2013Hungría 2013Bélgica 2013Australia 2014Malasia 2014China 2014España 2014Italia 2014Singapur 2014Rusia 2014Australia 2015Malasia 2015China 2015Barhéin 2015Mónaco 2015Canada 2015Austria 2015Great Britain 2015Hungary 2015Belgium 2015Italy 2015Australia 2015Bahrain 2015Spain 2016Canada 2016Austria 2016Great Britain 2016Italy 2016Malaysia 2016United States 2016Mexico 2016Brazil 2016Abu Dhabi 2016Australia 2017China 2017Spain 2017Canada 2017United States 2016Azerbaijan 2017Spain 2017Canada-United States 2017Izerbaijan 2017Spain 2017Canada-United States 2017Izerbaijan 2017Spain 2017Canada-United States 2017Izerbaijan 2017 2018Japan 2018United States 2018Brazil 2018Abu Dhabi 2018Australia 2019Monaco 2019France 2019Germany 2019Abu Dhabi 2019Estyria 2020Hungary 2020Great Britain 2020Spain 2020Belgium 2020Italy 2020Toscana 2020Russia 2020Portugal 2020Bahrain 2020Emilia Romagna 2021Spain 2021

How far will it go? Hamilton ends contract this year but has already advanced that he wants to continue. If so, will it be trying to hit a whopping 200?