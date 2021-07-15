From Stoicism to War in a ‘Chess Match’: Everything You Need to Know About Boxing in Tokyo

Boxing has always been a special sport. A three-minute, three-round battle where anything can happen and in which one explosive battle can turn into stoic combat, similar to a game of chess. In Tokyo it will once again be one of the most colorful modalities. With a greater presence of professional boxers in the frame, keeping the helmet abandonment in the male categories and with the highest representation in his history of female fighters, who will fight for gold in up to five weight classes.

The Spanish team, represented by Gabriel Escobar, José Quiles, Gazi Jalidov and Enmanuel Reyes Pla, has its greatest presence in the Games since Barcelona 1992. And it has options to fight for a medal.

Precisely Reyes Pla and the Spanish coach, Rafael Lozano, they reel off everything you need to know about boxing in Tokyo 2020.