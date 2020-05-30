Although not directly related, the first manned mission to space since 2011, the result of a partnership between a private company that has the entrepreneur Elon Musk ahead and NASA, represented this Saturday, 30, a brief moment of joy and inspiration in the face of a pandemic that has killed more than 5.9 million people worldwide. If it is possible to take man into space – and we were all reminded of this this Saturday, from a live internet broadcast from Florida, in the United States, it is possible to win a pandemic, a silent enemy that killed more than 365 thousand people.

The Falcon 9 rocket left the US soil on time at 4:22 pm (GMT) with astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley heading for the International Space Station. It is the first time that a private company has launched an orbit around the Earth with astronauts; until then only government spacecraft reached such heights. The launch took place on the second attempt: it was originally scheduled for last Wednesday, 27, but there was a delay due to bad weather in Florida, where the Kennedy Space Center is located.

This time the local weather helped and the rocket was launched under the eyes of Donald Trump, president of the United States, who followed everything closely. The astronauts’ trip to the International Space Station is expected to take 19 hours. Parts of the rocket used to launch the astronauts into space were recovered minutes after takeoff, in images also transmitted live over the internet.

The American space agency intends, in partnership with the aeronautical company Boeing and Space X – for which it granted US $ 3.1 billion with the objective of developing special capsules -, to stimulate the commercial market of trips out of the Earth.

This Saturday’s launch marks the first time that a private company participates in a space launch in North American territory. Since 2011, it is Russia that has been transporting NASA astronauts into space through the Soyuz spacecraft. The American space agency decided to retire space shuttles in 2011, a decision made after an accident with the Columbia spacecraft eight years earlier.

SpaceX successfully tested the Crew Dragon without astronauts last year on its first mission to the space station. The vehicle, however, was destroyed the following month during ground testing when one of the emergency system’s valves exploded. The case led to an investigation that lasted nine months and ended in January.

Recently, when arriving at the Kennedy space center, Behnken, 49, compared the work that led to Saturday’s launch to a marathon. He reminded ., however, that this is what can be expected in the development of a vehicle capable of transporting humans into space. One of the objectives of the project is to develop vehicles that are reusable and, in this way, can reduce the costs of space travel. Live long and prosper.

See too:

How to use a face mask correctly

.