From solidarity to outrage for buying a Mercedes

Malika Chalhi and the story of how her parents kicked her out of the house for being a lesbian It has been circulating for several months on Italian television and newspapers, as Il Messaggero reports. Your situation woke up a wave of solidarity and empathy that has become outrage and some confusion for him destination that the 22-year-old girl has given to the Raised funds through two solidarity campaigns launched to help her “rebuild” her life.

Malika Chalhi sparked a wave of solidarity in Italy after revealing that her family had kicked out of home for being a lesbian. Now he is in the eye of the hurricane for having bought a Mercedes. (Photo: GoFundMe)

Buying a Mercedes. That is where the origin of the controversy starring Chalhi lies, which has turned her back into the news in recent days. It all started with an image posted on Instagram on the profile of the sister of a well-known television personality in Italy, Tommaso Zorzi. In her Malika was seen at the wheel of a car. Then the questions began. She claimed that It was the vehicle of the parents of his current partner. However, has ended up admitting that he lied and that she bought it herself.

As the aforementioned Italian media recalls, Malika Chalhi revealed her story of discrimination and expulsion from her own family for her sexual orientation a few months ago. So, in April, her cousin decided to open a donation drive through Gofundme to help her start over and build a future for herself. That call for solidarity was almost settled 140,000 euros. In parallel, another person opened another campaign with which they added about 12,000 euros.

In all this time, the beneficiary has explained in several interviews that I intended to donate a part to different organizations and that he also had a project to collaborate in an association that would open with the deputy Laura Boldrini aimed at helping victims of discrimination. However, and as someone who has spoken with her on the phone and transcribed their conversations for The Post Internazionale points out, there is certain inconsistencies in your speech. In addition to a lie that she herself has recognized.

The first have to do with donations and the final destination of the money collected that has raised doubts in the country. The second is on account of the Mercedes A-Class that has been seen driving. Faced with pressure and suspicions, he ended up confessing that it was not from his partner’s parents, but that he had bought it for him. What’s more, what he has told TPI is that he is 22 years old and thatHe literally wanted to “indulge” himself. He acknowledges that “I could have bought a small car and I didn’t” and talks about pressure.

Regarding donations, Deputy Laura Boldrini has contacted TPI to clarify that what both Malika and her spokesperson, Roberta, said in the aforementioned interview about her does not correspond to reality. Boldrini says that neither with her nor with her team have they discussed anything that has to do with an association for victims of discrimination and that, “therefore, my name is mentioned in a totally inappropriate way in this interview. Also, I have no contacts or know the person indicated as Roberta ”. His only connection with the young woman would have been to contact her to express her support after learning the story that she had been thrown out of the house.

