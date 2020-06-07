Los Angeles (USA), Jun 6 . .- With marches between the immense poverty of Skid Row or through the streets drenched with dreams of Hollywood, Los Angeles (USA) overturned today in a new journey of massive protests across the country calling for an end to racism and police brutality and demanding justice for the death of George Floyd.

Thousands of people once again took Los Angeles, which instead of a large unitary convocation spread its protests in twenty different places: Downtown, Hollywood, Highland Park, Torrance, Beverly Hills …

But the protests in the Californian city made two things clear: that the riots and violence surrounding the protests are a thing of the past, and that for now they have energy to spare to continue going out.

FAIRFAX: FROM CHAOS TO PEACE

Just a week ago, Fairfax was a scene of chaos.

Serious unrest on the fringes of the peaceful demonstration and an aggressive police response overshadowed the claims of “Black Lives Matters”.

Seven days later, Fairfax gathered several hundred people today in a completely peaceful gathering on the grass of Pan Pacific Park.

“In a certain sense, Latinos suffer from the same problems as African-Americans,” José explained to Efe.

“They are marginalized communities and it is basically the same fight,” he considered.

José is confident that these mobilizations can transform society, but he was also cautious.

“If it continues, it may be something. But we’ll see. I don’t have as much faith that much will change …”, he admitted.

The relaxed atmosphere of Pan Pacific Park, an example among many of how in recent days the tension and riots decreased to disappear in Los Angeles, was also felt in Farmers Market, which was affected by the disorders last Saturday.

Today dozens of people were drinking coffee, buying fruit or looking for sweets in the bakeries of this historic market, on their way, with the permission of the coronavirus, to normality.

Instead, the adjoining and very popular The Grove shopping center was still today a reflection of the exceptionality of these days: its stores were closed, wooden planks covered its entrances, and the National Guard patrolled the surroundings.

METAMORPHOSIS? EVEN WHEN?

Although protests are taking place in practically every corner of the city, one of the nuclei of the protests is the Los Angeles City Hall.

Grand Park, just in front of the town hall, has seen everything: the National Guard shielding the entrance, helicopters issuing warnings, hundreds of protesters arrested for violating the curfew …

… and it has also witnessed a certain metamorphosis in these mobilizations, which no longer seem punctual but hint at a will to stay for a time.

Some pictures of the last few days in front of the Los Angeles city hall may recall, very slightly and over distances, movements such as the 15M in Madrid or Occupy Wall Street in New York.

Now without a curfew and with a testimonial presence of the Police, many protesters come to the town hall at different times of the day and, in addition to shouting slogans like “Without justice, without peace”, they take the opportunity to stay and chat with other young people.

Behind this there seems to be a recovery of public space, which may also be animated by the months of confinement of the pandemic and which is especially striking in a city that cares very little for pedestrians and street life.

A solidarity praise of the common is also being given in Grand Park: water and food are distributed, there is free health care, you can charge your mobile phone in a car, and there are collective altars in honor of the victims of police brutality.

Group dances or people playing basketball are other indications that there may still be many days of mobilization in front of the town hall, something that two groups with a very fine nose have also noticed to detect where people gather in Los Angeles and that they have already Showed in Grand Park: hot dog vendors and religious preachers.

“BLACK LIVE MATTERS” AT SKID ROW

There are few places in Los Angeles where black lives matter less than Skid Row.

Some 4,700 homeless people live in this sadly famous neighborhood located near the city center.

More than half of these people, who survive in tents, in deplorable hygiene conditions, and abandoned in absolute poverty, are African-American.

At nightfall, some 200 protesters left the town hall and walked the streets of Skid Row, most on foot and some by car.

One of the vehicles carried a DJ playing songs like Tupac Shakur’s “California Love”.

As they passed through Skid Row, several protesters gave food and drink to the homeless people they came across.

Sitting on the edge of their tents or lying in sleeping bags, some of those people watched the demonstration without quite understanding what was happening.

Others received the protest on their feet, staring straight ahead and raising their fists.

David Villafranca

