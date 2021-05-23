from singing in the street to sweeping the festival

Måneskin, at the 71st Sanremo Music Festival on March 6, 2021. (Photo: Mondadori Portfolio via Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im)

Long hair, eyeliner, leather, bare skin, guitars and fireworks. And a lot of rock. With all that cocktail, the Italians Måneskin have been crowned as winners of Eurovision 2021, surpassing at the last moment and thanks to televoting two great favorites, France and Switzerland.

The group, made up of Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi and Ethan Torchio, performed at the Ahoy in Rotterdam (Netherlands) the song Zitti e Buoni – something like Silent and Good – after winning the Sanremo Festival with it. .

For Eurovision they had to file some words, since the original lyrics included some such as coglioni or cazo (here you can read the full letter and its translation into Spanish).

What does Måneskin mean and how did they start?

The group’s name comes from Danish, the mother tongue of Victoria, the bassist, and means moonlight. She and guitarist Thomas Raggi had known each other since high school, but didn’t found the group until 2015, which was joined by singer, Damiano David, and drummer, Ethan Torchio.

They began playing in the street, as they recently recalled on their Instagram. “From the streets of Rome to the huge Eurovision stage. It’s incredible and it’s thanks to you ”, they assured their fans. Asking for their vote, they added: “We are going to change history.”

Two years after their street beginnings, in 2017, they appeared on X Factor Italia, a program in which they finished second. This was her first audition for the contest:

Two albums to his credit

At that time they released their first LP, Chosen. In 2018 came their first studio album, Il ballo della vita, along with which they presented a documentary, This is Måneskin, which they came to release in the cinema.

This same year they have launched their second …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.