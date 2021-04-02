From scorer with Atalanta to wiper

The Colombian striker, Duván Zapata, changed his boots for a soap and a windshield wiper for a day to play a prank on your family.

Zapata disguised himself as a glass cleaner and he waited for his wife to pass by the street where he was. When she arrived in her truck, the Atalanta footballer approached her and began to wash the glass of the vehicle.

When he realized that it was Duván, his wife could not contain her laughter, thus generating a very funny moment.

The video was uploaded to Twitter and had many reactions of grace from the followers by the occurrence of the Colombian.

Here is the funny moment in which Zapata began to clean the windshield of his wife’s truck: