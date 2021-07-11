from Russian trips to Bezos and Branson

This Sunday, July 11, 2021, the new private space race between billionaires will kick off. Richard Branson, owner of the Virgin group, will launch at age 70 along with five other crew members in the first suborbital flight of this new era: the one that seems to start large-scale space tourism.

Who says large-scale, is at the moment reserved for large billionaires who have founded their own companies in order to take people into space and advance space exploration. From Branson himself with Virgin Galactic, Jeff Bezos with Blue Origin, or Elon Musk and SpaceX. But all of them, facing the end of the year and 2022, want to put aside the experiments to send the first civilians in a planned way to space.

Branson will depart at 9 a.m. EDT from Spaceport America in New Mexico. There he, together with the rest of the mission crew, will carry out in the VSS Unity capsule, powered by the SpaceShipTwo spacecraft, a 90-minute flight that will take them about 80 kilometers above sea level. Enough to achieve between 4 or 5 minutes of weightlessness and that your passengers can observe the curbartura of the Earth.

The space race for being a tourist

Branson with the crew that will travel in VSS Unity

The journey of Branson has advanced in a kind of war not cold between millionaires to that of Jeff Bezos, which previously announced that it would make the first trip of this kind for Blue Origin on July 20, the anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. It will do so together with his brother Mark, Wally Funk, a female pioneer of the space race who failed to travel. to space and now it will, and a fourth member who has paid 28 million for a seat in the New Shepard, which was auctioned, and whose identity is still unknown.

Only eight civilians have traveled to space since what we can call the beginning of space tourism, but that number will double between now and 2023 alone.

Unlike Virgin’s, which has at least two experienced pilots, Blue Origin’s is capable of operating autonomously. For its part, Elon Musk’s SpaceX, by far the company with the longest journey as a NASA supplier, wants in September to launch its first mission with civilians, called Inspiration4, and financed by Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of the payments company. Shift4.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin not only targets space tourism

But until we get here – what we could call the era of big business – the space tourism race has already had its course. Specifically, 20 years with Russia as the recipient of a good part of the millions of very wealthy personalities wanting to travel to space.

From Russia with love for millionaires

If we say that Russia was the recipient of that first money moved by space money, it is because After the Cold War, one of the financing channels he sought was to rent his space machinery. It has done so by ‘lending’ its Soyuz in recent years until the appearance of SpaceX, and also in the early 2000s, when it collaborated with the North American company. Space Adventures to bring the first space tourists into orbit.

This company founded by the space engineer Eric C. Anderson, a man who after several forays into the private sector providing services for NASA, set up this initiative.

But during those early years, those who experienced space tourism did it differently from the short trips that Branson or Bezos will take. In their case, they celebrated their millions by spending a few days on the International Space Station after hitchhiking in a Soyuz.

The first space tourist: Dennis Tito

Dennis Tito, on the arrival of his space travel

Dennis Tito, a billionaire businessman from Los Angeles, is considered the first space tourist. With a fortune built around investing in companies and startups, he was the first to pay for a trip into space. In April 2001, the now octogenarian spent $ 20 million to board a Russian Soyuz rocket to the International Space Station.

Tito’s trip to the ISS began in southern Kazakhstan, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, where he took off with two cosmonauts for an eight-day trip. “The pencils began to float in the air and I could see the blackness of space and the curvature of the Earth,” he told CNN in April 2021.

In the same interview, he said that he spent his time “looking out the window, recording the earth from the portholes.” It may sound a bit boring, but “it was just wonderful.” And he would like to return to space one day. “I would love to be one of the first people to go with the Starship to land on Mars if I were physically capable,” he went on to say, even starting an initiative in 2011 to travel to Mars in 2018 that he withdrew shortly after when he realized that it was materially impossible.

After Tito’s flight in 2001, six other wealthy people from around the world paid for trips to the ISS, all of them again through the tourism agency Space Adventures and aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket.

In 2002, Mark Shuttleworth, CEO of Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, became the second space tourist and the first South African in space. In order to fly, he had to undergo a year-long training, which included seven months of preparation in Russia. He spent eight days at the ISS, where he participated in AIDS-related experiments and genome research. He also had a radio conversation with Nelson Mandela and a 14-year-old South African girl, Michelle Foster, who was terminally ill, becoming something of a national celebrity.

Mark Shuttleworth on the ISS

In 2005, the American Gregory Olsen, who had made his fortune in the X-ray machine components market, with became the third tourist to go to space at age 60, again with the same company.

In 2006, Anousheh Ansari, Iranian-American businesswoman and engineer, became the first space tourist and the first Iranian woman in space. “I want to reach women and girls in remote areas of the world where women are not encouraged to pursue science and technology. They have to believe in what they want and go after it, ”he told the New York Times. He spent nine days on the International Space Station, where he participated in various experiments on anemia, back pain, and the consequences of space radiation on crew members and on different species of microbes that have made their home in space.

No civilians have traveled to space since 2008

A year later, Charles Simonyi, an American businessman of Hungarian descent whose company was acquired by Microsoft, and who actually participated in the initial versions of the Office package, also went into space, and in 2009 he became the first tourist to go twice.

Guy Laliberté CEO of Cirque du Soleil, last tourist to visit the International Space Station. (Courtesy: Space Adventures Limited)

In 2008, British-American Richard Garriott became the sixth tourist to go into space. The following year, the Canadian Guy Laliberté, co-founder of Cirque du Soleil, became the last paying visitor to the ISS to date. Laliberté dedicated his space flight to “raise awareness about the water problems that humanity faces.” He also called his trip the first “poetic social mission” in the space, which included a two-hour webcast with various artistic performances.

Laliberté had to pay taxes to the Canadian government on his $ 35 million bill, but later tried to get the money back, claiming that the travel expenses were business and not a luxury personal trip to outer space. In 2020, the Federal Court of Appeals of Canada disagreed and ruled that it was not, in fact, a business trip. Who knows, maybe in a while we will see freelancers deducting their trips to space.

And the near future of space tourism

In addition to the plans Bezos, Branson, and the SpaceX mission with Isaacman, there are other projects like the one sponsored by the Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa who hopes to go aboard the Starship together with a group of artists to the Moon in 2023, for a project called “Dear Moon” for artistic purposes.

In addition, SpaceX intends to carry out another trip, scheduled for 2022, organized by Axiom Space. For their part, Virgin and Blue Origin hope to start their open tours in the coming months. Virgin has claimed that it already has more than 600 reservations at a cost of $ 200,000. It is still expensive, but if we think about it, it is 1% of what Tito paid to become the first space tourist.

