From Rick and Morty to the first tv series developed on blockchain

Fox and the creator of Rick and Morty are working on the development of the first series completely cured in blockchain.

The blockchain or the block chain is the technology used for the development of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.

Rick and Morty and the NFTs

The series is owned by FOX Entertainment and it is financed entirely by this American firm.

Its production is in charge of the animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment.

With the announcement, both companies enter the business of “non-fungible token” (NFT), known as non-expendable items or non-fungible tokens.

These digital objects have the characteristic of being based on blockchain, which transfers the quality of identity and authenticity to them.

The same happens with cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin or dogecoin.

Explore a new market

FOX’s plan is to launch a market dedicated to the series Krapopolis, that will curate and sell digital goods from NFT of character art and unique backgrounds, GIFs, as well as tokens.

They seek to provide exclusive social experiences for engage and reward super fans, just as it happened with Rick and Morty.

In addition, the television station is about to open its own NFT company: Blockchain Creative Labs, which will accompany the animated series, and thus create, sell and manage tokens and digital assets.

As such, the Krapopolis series will be the first animated series cured with Blockchain, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Interactions with audiences

In this sense, Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox, sent a message to their advertisers: “just as we are doing this for our own animation, we will also help their brands to connect directly with fans and enthusiasts through NFTs. With and for you, Fox will help art meets brands and with technology ”.

The new Krapopolis

Krapopolis is an animated series from the creator of Rick and Morty, Dan Harmon, which centers on a dysfunctional family of humans, gods, and monsters.

The plot is based on an attempt to run one of the world’s first cities without the characters killing each other. The project is scheduled to debut in spring 2022.

Harmon is the producer and director of the adventure. The new series is part of the animation deal Harmon direct with Fox.