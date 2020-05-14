It’s official. Carlos Sainz will have a seat at Ferrari at the end of next season. After five years in Formula 1, the Spanish driver will face the great challenge of his career and will replace Sebastian Vettel, who will leave the Italian team at the end of this season.

Carlos Sainz has been earning the opportunity for some time to sign for a team of the level and responsibility of Ferrari. At 25 years old, he is in the best moment to do it, after accumulating five good seasons in F1. He will join the Italian team in 2021, when the next season ends, which is still in suspense due to the coronavirus crisis.

His signing for Ferrari is the culmination of one of the dreams of that boy who already marveled at the Red Bull youth academy. Son of Carlos Sainz, three-time Dakar Rally champion and two-time World Rally champion, his first steps as a professional in the world of motorsports were with the Red Bull Junior Team, where he had great successes. Thus, Carlos Sainz shone in his time in the young talent program, conquering a World Series by Renault that opened the doors to the premier category of motoring in 2015.

Learning at Toro Rosso

In 2015, Carlos Sainz landed in Formula 1 at just 20 years old. His first stage was with Toro Rosso, the second Red Bull team, with which the beginnings were not entirely easy, in part due to the unreliability of a car that cost seven abandonments in the first season. Despite this, she finished 15th in the final classification completing a good year.

In the second season it was consolidated. He finished in a creditable twelfth position, with a total of eleven points more than his teammate, the Russian Daniil Kvyat. Carlos Sainz’s name was beginning to attract the attention of the paddok.

During his third season, Carlos Sainz competed in most races with Toro Rosso, but at the United States GP his signing for Renault was conceived. Sainz made his first jump in the category and disputed the last four races with the French team, leaving good feelings. For the memory of the fans this year was his great fourth place in the Singapore GP.

Good performances with Renault

Thus, Carlos Sainz He left very good feelings in those last four races of the season that he played with Renault, finishing the course in ninth position, ahead of all his teammates and becoming one of the best competitors in the average grill.

In his only full season with Renault he went from less to more. In command of the RS18, called to be the fourth best car on the grid but which ended in failure, he finished tenth, finishing 19 of the 21st Formula 1 Grand Prix. After the signing of Ricciardo by Renault, Carlos Sainz reached an agreement to join McLaren.

He replaced Fernando Alonso at McLaren

Carlos Sainz’s fifth year in Formula 1 has helped him earn a place in 2021 in the best team of all time. The Madrid rider finished 2018 sixth, ahead of the two Red Bulls and getting on the podium at the Brazilian Grand Prix. Everything a success.

With 96 points, swept away teammate Lando Norris, who scored 49. Today, Carlos Sainz is a consolidated pilot as one of the best on the grid. Now, with Formula 1 totally paralyzed by the coronavirus, Carlos Sainz plans the new season, which will be his last with McLaren before his great signing with Ferrari, which is now official.