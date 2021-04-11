From pop to Iron Maiden? Belinda’s look turns her into a meme | Instagram

It would be one of the reappearances of the singer, Belinda in which once again she had to speak for her peculiar outfit in which she made reference to one of her favorite groups, Iron Maiden, however, this made her the target of various memes.

The “Christian Nodal’s girlfriend“, again led a strong controversy in social networks after the tribute he paid in one of the past broadcasts of the reality show in which Belinda collaborates, donned an outfit in which he showed his admiration for the famous rock group.

The “La Voz Kids coach“In its 2021 edition, Belinda Peregrin, wore a look that consisted of two pigtails, a gold top, mid-thigh boots and a skirt with a print alluding to the heavy metal group, Iron Maiden, it was Eddie, the mascot of the band of British origin.

It was in a recent image that she shared on her social networks where she appears leaning back in her coach chair. The Spanish, who is currently recording a new Netflix series in Barcelona, ​​was the target of criticism and comments that tried to ridicule her for the fanaticism of the interpreter for the group.

However, it is not the first time that “Beli” wears a style more inclined to the rock genre, one of whom he mentioned is a fan, just like his colleagues from the broadcast, Mau and Ricky, sons of Ricardo Montaner, who have also portrayed t-shirts of famous rock groups.

Although for the “belifans” her style is unique and special, there were some detractors of the author of “Bella traición” who did not hesitate to react to the photograph that she shared last Wednesday to her more than 13 million followers on her Facebook page .

A certain amount of netizens had no mercy on the beloved interpreter of “Sapito”, Belinda Peregrin Schüll, who did not forgive the reference she made to one of the most recognized songs of the heavy metal band, “The Number of the Beast “(The number of the beast) of the album of 1982.

In some of the comments they made reference to the fact that the “television actress” was not “a true follower of this group and that she did not even know so much about them”, but it would have been a mere question of beauty, for which she chose this outfit.

It was to one of these comments that the music star today consolidated figure of the show, responded:

“I think you lack some pop culture. The stereotypes you handle about people (mainly women, from what I see) are out of place. Better run and pay attention to my Instagram stories to give you an idea about my tastes. musicals”.

In some of the images it can be seen that users of various social networks made a montage where the judge of the talent show appears at a metal concert “When you take your strawberry girlfriend to her first metal festival.”

In another of the photographs, the singer in her early 30s appears with her image printed on one of the shirts of the former Iron Maiden vocalist and composer.

The situation takes an unexpected turn! Bruce Dickinson himself wearing a Belinda shirt, reads one of the memes.

Likewise, in another of the images that were circulated on the Twitter social network, a user promotes an Iron Maiden t-shirt where an image of the “Love at first sight” interpreter also appears.

Undoubtedly the imagination of the users of social networks had no limits, on the other hand, it should be remembered that the “princess of pop” badly or always ends up being a topic of conversation either because of her performance, image within the contest that is transmitted by Tv Azteca or by his relationship with Christian Nodal, with whom he has formed one of the most controversial couples in show business.