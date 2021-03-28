From picking up trash on the street to training at home to fulfill the Olympic dream

The boxer who collects garbage to reach Tokyo 2020 3:03

(CNN Spanish) – Yamil Peralta Jara, boxer and Pan American and South American medalist, already has two Olympic participations in his record and looks to Tokyo with the aim of winning the gold medal. To fulfill his Olympic dream, he has had to fight the economic crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic and his motivation gained momentum after landing a job as a garbage collector.

The long road to Tokyo 2020

The covid-19 coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for him to prepare for Tokyo 2020 and he even had to adapt a gym at home to train. They are long days of training, which add to the job that provides financial support.



The podium and the medal have always been close

The challenge of qualifying for his third Olympic Games will not be easy and Peralta not only wants to reach Tokyo, he wants to finish at the top of the podium. In London 2012 and Rio 2016 Yamil obtained Olympic diplomas in the 81-91 kilogram category. In the London event, he lost in the quarterfinals to the Bulgarian Tervel Pulev and in Rio he fell to the Cuban Erislandy Savón.

