From physical activation, dance therapy builds bridges between people of all ages

▲ Anette García (left) and family members dance on the terrace of her house in Havana, following the instructions of Project Live +. Xinhua Photo

Xinhua

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday May 13, 2020, p. 7

Havana. Cubans, passionate about music and dancers par excellence have found in dance therapy one of the formulas to distract themselves at home and stop the new coronavirus.

Anette García, a 22-year-old woman living in Havana, spent most of her time connected to her cell phone to chat, play videos and listen to music, until one day she found a publication that changed her routine.

At that time he began to interact in a group created on social networks by the more than 600 followers of the Vive + Project, an initiative that publishes instructional videos on how to practice physical exercises at home.

The student, who is graduating this year as an industrial engineer, said that the didactic videos on dance therapy mainly aroused her attention, when she discovered that it existed as a kind of dialogue between music and the body.

It’s been many days without leaving home and I shouldn’t have been so sedentary, I like sports and I didn’t hesitate to connect virtually with friends to do dance therapy together, Anette said.

Unite the family

The Vive + Project not only promotes physical exercise on social networks; Its main objective is to build bridges, from the physical culture, between individuals of different ages, explained one of its leaders, Daniel Villarreal.

The idea arose two years ago at the initiative of a group of students from the Manuel Fajardo University of Sciences for Physical Culture and Sports.

Since then, we have organized activities in nursing homes and in communities in Havana, where seniors exercise their bodies, we even encourage them to do dance therapy, of course for a time and at a limited rate, Villarreal specified.

The third-year student of a degree in physical culture believes that one of the advantages of dance therapy is that it can be done from children to the elderly, making it an option to unite the family while the pandemic continues.

Villarreal records the videos on the roof of his house and then uploads them to the Internet taking advantage of the high speed of the incipient 4G connection in Cuba, a country of about 11 million inhabitants, with more than 6 million cell phones and where about 3.7 million of users access mobile data.

The young man assured that his videos do not summon to dance well or compete. The final purpose is to exercise the body, and that is why Cuban music is always present, because it is very contagious for everyone.

No concerts since March

Cubans have been temporarily without their main dance venues since on March 25, as part of the measures to confront the new coronavirus, the Ministry of Culture suspended concerts and dances.

Given this situation, Arleti García, 16, thinks that the decision of many Cuban musicians to join the global initiative to offer the songs from their homes is very positive.

While moving her waist to the rhythm of the popular group Habana de Primera, the high school student confessed that she is a fan of Cuban salsa and that, somehow, she also performs dance therapy watching the concerts live from her laptop.

Our music is very lively, it makes you feel free, it enables a greater expression of movement, it is different, it gives you life, he said.

Convening power

On the virtual concerts from home, the Cuban musician Alexander Abreu, leader of the Habana de Primera orchestra, maintained that music is a haven of peace for many people, we have the power to summon with our art and ask them to do the right thing in these time.

These days, the well-known trumpeter has placed the topic I want to see you again in the local hit parade, which calls for individual and collective responsibility in the face of the global health emergency.

Take care of yourself and give value to your loved ones, stay home yes, I want to see you again, says the lyrics of the song.

.