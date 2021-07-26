From Paul, on the way to Madrid

Rodrigo De Paul, new signing of

Atlético de Madrid

, already made it clear that he was crazy for putting himself at the command of Diego Pablo Simeone. And it seems that it will be this week, giving up part of his vacation to get going as soon as possible and find out what his new coach is asking for.

While these lines are being written the player flies towards the capital of Spain from Buenos Aires, from where it left on Sunday afternoon (Spanish time). He did it with his agent, Agustin Gimenez; and your trusted man regarding career issues, Damien Mercau.

The Atlético de Madrid has an afternoon session this Monday, so it would not be negligible for the Argentine to appear at the facilities of the Cerro del Espino de Majadahondto. If not, it would already be the following days.

Rodrigo De Paul, Atlético de Madrid’s new signing, along with his agent, Agustín Jiménez.

And it is that, obviously, the player will have to undergo the pertinent medical examinations, the covid test, and will have to visit the Metropolitan, meet the mattress managers, take the required photos and interviews with the club’s media, etc.

The player finished the America Cup on July 10, with which he would have sacrificed one of his three weeks of vacation to put himself under Cholo’s orders as soon as possible.