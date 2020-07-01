Pepephone started offering the possibility of hiring fiber with a plan that included 300 symmetric Mbps for 34.60 euros per month and 190 euros for registration. At the beginning of the year 2019, the OMV also decided to eliminate the permanence commitment and the installation costs of all its products, both in fiber only, and in fiber + mobile.

Last April, Pepephone doubled the speed of its fiber optics to 600 Mbps without increasing the price, and a few weeks later, released a cheaper fiber and mobile combination. All this was indicative of his intention to strengthen the combined segment, something that has been evident today with the decision of stop marketing fiber as a solo product for new clients.

From now on, you will only offer combined plans

As explained by the operator itself in a statement, this « difficult decision » is motivated by the high cost for Pepephone install the Internet service, taking into account that, due to the absence of the commitment to stay, the client may leave soon:

« Installing our Internet service at home involves very high costs and if a client leaves soon, because they contract the service for a specific period, we lose money. On the other hand, if a client has contracted a Fiber and a mobile rate, these costs become more bearable in the time. »

Therefore, from now on, Pepephone will allow its current clients to continue adding fiber to their contracted services, but new clients will be forced to contract the fiber service accompanied by a mobile rate, in both cases without commitment of permanence or installation costs.

The operator ensures that, with this measure, they seek to « remain faithful to our principles as well as we maintain sustainable costsIn other words, offering « an alternative that does not worsen the conditions of our customers, that does not mean raising any price. »

