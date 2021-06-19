from Nokia to Chinese brands

The smartphone market seems to be in full transformation. The umpteenth since mobile phones began to become indispensable as a consumer product.

LG announced in April the closure of its smartphone division after posting multimillion-dollar losses over the past six years. A new great brand -in other segments- that was getting out of the race in a market where the supposed hegemonic giants have not stopped changing. Windows already tested the toughness of this competition on its own meats, which also led to the closure of Windows Phone and even Google, with all its power through Android, continues to struggle to scratch just 2% of the market share in its most prone territories with its Pixels.

The short but frantic history of the mobile market has undergone several transformations of formats, technologies and structure that have made those who at one time were seen as great dominators have ended up being exiled. Nokia, BlackBerry or Sony Ericsson gave way to Apple and Samsung, which have also shown a hegemonic consistency in the last decade, marked, of course, by the rise of Chinese telephones in many territories.

The pandemic, the gradual arrival of 5G and restrictions on proper names like Huawei by the Trump Administration last year have also made the market admit new players. Today Alive, Oppo -which has also recently assimilated its sister brand OnePlus- or realme, all of them owned by the Chinese group BBK Electronics, have stolen part of this market share from Huawei, until now the great Chinese name along with Xiaomi outside its borders. Huawei itself announced in fact at the end of 2020 the sale of Honor in line with all this context.

And even the mobile, as a device in itself, seems to have traveled through a certain desert until recently. According to data from Counterpoint, in 2019 1.7% fewer mobile phones were sold worldwide, a percentage that fell even more to 13% during the first quarters of 2020. Despite the fact that much of this effect can be attributed to Due to the economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19, we had to wait until the first quarter of this year to notice a certain recovery. In the first three months of the year, 354.9 million mobile phones were sold worldwide, almost 60 million more than the same period of 2020, but still below the 362.6 that were sold in 2018.

This is how the market share of smartphones has evolved

Before the market continues to change (or not), we want to take a look at how the share by mobile phone and smartphone manufacturers has evolved in the last two decades. A journey full of noble names that ended up disappearing and new ones that came to replace them.

Today the great dominators are Apple and Samsung, with market shares that are around 20% and that vary depending on their launches. This dichotomy at the global level, however, was not such 20 years ago. At that time it was Nokia that sold 3 out of 10 phones, almost leaving its model 3310 as a kind of Easter egg of its dominance.

Nokia maintained its dominance of the world market for most of the next decade. The company reached 40% market share in 2007, but by then the Finnish giant had already shown signs of underlying problems. Its line of 3G phones with experimental designs had not had the success and popularity that Nokia expected, but the real problem was the Symbian operating system, which ended up being put aside with the introduction of the iPhone and the arrival of Android.

Unlike Apple, Nokia underestimated the importance of software in the era of digital phones. Nokia’s hardware was so tough that it has spawned its own memes, but its application support was soon revealed to be lacking.

From Nokia to the hegemony of Samsung and Apple: many lost names in between

IPhones sold quickly from the start, in part because the iOS operating system was so powerful. Google launched Android first hand in hand with HTC, establishing its operating system on the market. Sticking with Symbian started to look like a fatal flaw for Nokia, just as it would with BlackBerry OS.

At the end of 2008, the smartphone markets showed that Nokia’s sales had fallen 3.1%, while Apple’s had risen 327.5%. A new era had begun. As the decade drew to a close, so did the era of Nokia’s dominance. Desperate for a strategy Nokia partnered with Microsoft, sold its phone division to it and finally disappeared from the market after being resold to the Finnish HMD Global, created with part of the foundations of the previous one, which continues to sell current Nokia and even recovered the 3310 a few years ago in a version with 3G.

Motorola and Sony Ericsson were other names of this time. Little remains of the first, which was a pioneer in mobiles. In 2011 Google took over its division for more than 12,000 million to sell it three years later to Lenovo for just over 2,000, he is now the owner of the brand. Of course, Google kept a good part of Motorola’s patents, which have been used for its Pixel project. The second, already operates only under the Sony brand.

2010: the landing of Chinese mobiles

The first 2010 ‘were those years in which the most intrepid dared to test the first Chinese mobiles that reached other parts of the world. They were cheap, solvent, and in a way, a natural evolution for a group of companies that had already taken over their domestic market.

At the beginning of 2010, Chinese phone makers were hardly noticeable in the global smartphone market share. But with each passing year, the threat that Huawei and other large Chinese companies posed to Samsung and Apple became increasingly apparent.. Huawei’s market share, from 3% in 2011, grew to 14% in 2018, when it managed to surpass Apple in the sale of units of smartphones momentarily worldwide.

The recent evolution of the tenuous commercial relationship between China and the United States and the subsequent US ban on working with Huawei for North American companies have negatively affected the market share of smartphones worldwide. Initial smartphone sales forecasts for 2019 fell from 1.417 million to 1.35 billion units after the Chinese manufacturer was deemed a threat to US national security.

The future?

The lack of meaningful innovation is one of the reasons some analyzes put down to the recent stagnation of sales figures and market share of smartphone companies. With the rollout of 5G and the entry into the foldable phone market, projections for 2020 show a slight increase in sales of smartphones. Current projections call for the sale of 220 million 5G phones in 2020 before increasing to 930 million in 2023. This means that 5G phone sales will account for almost half of all mobile phone sales in the next five years.

The mobile phone market has been competitive from the start, and hardly any other segment has seen the giants fall so hard and so low, or recent brands rise to the top. After decades of success, established giants in other tech industries seem almost untouchable, but the smartphone market has already given enough chapters to show that Everything can change.

