From New York! Elsa Jean shows her perfect silhouette | Instagram

For a few days, Elsa Jean has been showing off one of her most recent trips in New York, enjoying an afternoon on a yacht, where he posed while carrying a narrow white swimsuit.

Elsa jean is an acquaintance actress of entertainment for adults, despite the fact that her profession does not relate her at all to her Instagram account, due to the regulations of the App.

Those who know the beautiful celebrity through her more than 500 videos are delighted to see her again and look flirty thanks to her publications.

In this Photo appears wearing a white beach swimsuit with letter “A” print, Elsa dream She was sitting with a drink in one of her hands as she enjoyed the view overlooking the ocean and beautiful New York City.

Elsa Jean shared a video days ago where she appeared accompanied by several friends on this same yacht, only in these images we could see them enjoying a jacuzzi.

There are few times that we have seen her live with other people on her social networks, the flirtatious model and actress tends to be extremely reserved in terms of her personal life.