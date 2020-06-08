After being a Marvel superhero and a rebel from a dystopian government, the Oscar winner could team up with vampires to suck blood in the remake of a horror movie Could it be ‘Dracula’ or Jennifer Lawrence would star in the remake of ‘The Hunger’?

It is known that currently the American actress has been a little absent from the cameras after the failure of ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’, which grossed $ 252 million of the $ 200 million the film cost, while in Rotten Tomatoes 23% approval, however, their triumphant return could be thanks to the vampire genre.

According to We Got This Covered, the project in which he could participate is in the remake of ‘The Hunger’, where the celebrity would be one of the main characters, while in the direction it is still being negotiated by the filmmaker Duncan Jones, responsible for films like ‘Moon’ and ‘Warcraft’.

For those who do not know ‘The Hunger’, it is a feature film of the year 1983 starring Susan Sarandon, David Bowie, Catherine Deneuve, Beth Ehlers and Willem Dafoe, which tells about a strange couple of Manhattan vampires who satisfy their thirst with victims that they get in the most luxurious clubs during the 80s, but everything will be complicated when they both meet Dr. Sarah Roberts, their new love interest.

Initially, this feature film fared very poorly at the box office, however over the years it became a cult movie that has been hailed by vampire lovers and singer David Bowie, so it’s not uncommon for his son Duncan Jones to direct the new adaptation.

Currently, the project is already in its early stages of development, but it has not yet been confirmed if Jennifer Lawrence would star in the remake of ‘The Hunger’, so you have to wait a little longer to see how the ambitious production develops.