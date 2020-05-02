The X-Men are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), although the way they will do it officially is unknown.There are many theories that suggest the way they will do it, a recent sample to Kitty Pryde as part of Guardians. of the Galaxy.

Marvel Comics fans will remember that in 2015 the X-Men member got engaged to Peter QuillThis is how Star-Lord proposed to Kitty at the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy and X-Men crossover called ‘The Black Vortex’.

In that timeline after the events of Secret Wars, about eight months later Kitty Pryde had left Earth and the X-Men behind to become a full-time member of the space team.

Ironically, Peter had left that life behind to begin to fulfill his responsibilities as leader of the Spartax Empire, so Kitty Pryde took the title of Star-Lord.

Finally, Peter came back to his life as the legendary outlaw and Kitty gave him back that cloak. It was there that she needed her own new spatial look, and series artist Valerio Schti kicked in.

Schti created a blue space suit with embellishments reminiscent of Kitty’s classic Shadowcat suit.

The new design of Shadowcat, when she was a Guardian Of The Galaxy.

This lasted just for a very short time. (Bonus: the usual bunch of unused ideas) pic.twitter.com/hFxSClhfjQ – Valerio Schiti (@ValerioSchiti) April 28, 2020

The illustrator recently published that suit on his Twitter account, regretting that it has not been used for a long time, incidentally he shared some other design ideas that he had and that were not used. Some of them employ the classic blue and gold color scheme of the X-Men.

This whole Star-Lord engagement affair didn’t work for Kitty and during a visit to Earth, Kitty decides to stay and break her engagement to Peter Quill.

So Kitty Pryde’s journey ended as part of Guardians of the Galaxy, once again joining the X-Men. and even leading the team for a while. The mutant became engaged to Colossus, with whom she was in love for a long time.

Will Marvel Studios decide to adapt the fleeting romance between Kitty Pride and Peter Quill in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’?