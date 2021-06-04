From movies to Marvel comics? A friend of Iron Man returns

Tony Stark drag one of his suits to a warehouse. It’s Christmas. Tony’s house is destroyed and he has ended up far from that rubble. If you want to go back and rebuild part of your legacy, you must repair the armor. But first, he has to heal a couple of wounds. As he does so, a boy appears with a toy gun and yells at him: “Police! Do not move”. Thus began the relationship between the tycoon and a boy, Harley keener. The link would be key in the history of Iron Man within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That happened in iron Man 3 (2013), that movie in which Tony Stark loses control over dozens of his prototypes. In that initial scene of the relationship between Tony and Harley, the boy begins to suggest ideas and both end up working together on recovering the suit. However, during that production no more was known about the boy. It was necessary to wait six years to have news.

Harley Keener reappeared during the final events of Avengers: Endgane (2019). A subtle cameo, not a word or introduction. It was through the interpretations, in the beginning, that it was known that it was him. Of course, he had gone from being a child to becoming a teenager. What is curious about this Marvel character? Its non-existence within the comics. Until now, it will make its debut within the Marvel comics.

How is your case?

The bulk of the characters represented in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are inspired by comics. In the case of Harley Keener, the opposite occurs: the films developed by Marvel and Disney Studios served as the basis for incorporating it into the comics.

This is how Screenrant explains it, a medium that also tells what will be the comic in which this character will be introduced. Is about WEB of Spider-Man, in which Harley Keener will co-star alongside Peter Parker. This piece was written by Kevin Shinick, Alberto Alburquerque, Rachelle Rosenberg, and Travis Lanham.

WEB of Spider-Man, according to Screenrant, will be set in the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (WEB), the World Engineering Brigade, in which Peter Parker will be responsible for several children. But they will not be ordinary boys, but some called “the smart kids Tony Stark grouped together”. Within them is Harley Keener.

Can this influence

the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The appearance of Harley Keener in Avengers: Endgame invited us to think that, perhaps, her role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe would take another flight. Now, with its incorporation into comic book characters, the above could be more than just a theory.

Marvel’s move indicates that it does not want to close the character’s narrative. Taking into account that comics and film productions feed into each other, it is valid to think that later Harley Keener will have a more important role in films or series. Keep in mind that different Marvel characters are cooling off on the big screen.

However, none of this is confirmed either by the comics area or by the Marvel series and movies section. So, for now, we will have to wait a little longer to find out if Tony Stark’s old friend occupies any place close to his legacy.

Read this too …