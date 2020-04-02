Ducati’s MotoGP sports director does not believe the coronavirus crisis is resolved by then

Stresses that the most important thing is to guarantee well-being and health

Paolo Ciabatti has silenced the voices that the seasons of the different categories of the motor can resume in the month of July after the coronavirus. The Ducati MotoGP sports director considers that thinking something like this is too optimistic considering the situation.

Formula 1 on its own official website has a provisional schedule that will undergo changes in the coming weeks. The Monaco GP has been canceled while the Australian GP was suspended. Those in Bahrain, Hanoi, Shanghai, Zandvoort, Spain and Azerbaijan have been postponed.

The first date that continues for now is the Canadian GP, ​​scheduled for June 14. Each promoter will make the decision they deem appropriate in accordance with the authorities of each country and with the situation of the coronavirus crisis at all times.

However, Ciabatti believes that it is practically a utopia that at that time you can compete again normally. In addition, he stressed that we must wait for the crisis to end to ensure the well-being of everyone.

“Starting motor sports in July would be a miracle. We can only start again when the health and safety of everyone involved is guaranteed. Until then, there is no point in discussing when it will start again,” he said in collected statements. by the Speed ​​Week portal.

The numbers left by the coronavirus continue to grow. The number of affected is more than 960,000, while the deceased exceed 50,000 worldwide. The most affected territories are the United States (216,722), Italy (115,242), Spain (104,118), China (81,589), Germany (80,641) and France (57,780), Iran (50,468) and the United Kingdom (34,116). Of these countries, all but Germany and Iran are present on the Formula 1 calendar.

The evolution in the coming weeks in each territory will be crucial to determine when it will be possible to return to normal at the global level. It should be remembered that Wuhan, epicenter of the pandemic, will lift its quarantine on April 8 after it was announced on January 23.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.