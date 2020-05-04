This week on Netflix: May 4-10

This week we return again with days loaded with premieres by the successful streaming platform Netflix, which has decided that from 4 to 10 May a week will be dedicated to the youngest members of the household, although of course we will also have films and series for a more adult audience, shall we start?

May 5th: We take a little jump until Tuesday, when the laughs are guaranteed with the American comedian Jerrry Seinfield and his show 23 hours to kill. May 6th: We passed the day, in which we will have the fourth season of Working mothers, the continuation of these struggling mothers and their day to day reconciling work with raising their children, love and other problems in life. On the other hand, we will have the reportage film My story, centered on the memoir written by her own Michelle Obama and its impact on other women and Yes my love, the Peruvian film that follows the life of a happy couple until she discovers a conversation between him and her ex, after which he will do everything possible to show her that he has always been faithful to her.



May 7th: We overcame half the week with the second season of animation Scissor Seven, a hit man and hairdresser who uses the same tool for both jobs: scissors and films Hotel Transylvania 3 Summer Vacation, where the monster family will enjoy a peculiar summer vacation while Dracula could find love, Show dogs, a fun comedy for the whole family where the dog policeman named Max, will infiltrate a canine contest to save a little panda, Silly, nothing, a former convict does not trust a hair of her sister’s boyfriend, whom she has met online and has never seen in person and Death squad, starring Briggman, a soldier stationed in Afghanistan where he will witness the unfair crimes of his own platoon.



May 8: This Friday, apart from the day of premieres will be the day of the week in which they end, as the first seasons of Valeria, the Spanish series that will introduce us to this writer with great problems, both personally and professionally, whose only refuge is her three best friends and Boy Bun Bun: A handyman monkey, intended for the smallest of the thing to follow the adventures of this little monkey and his friends trying to “repair” the problems of other inhabitants. The second season of Dead to me, following the unbreakable friendship of a widowed woman and another too optimistic, Rust Valley Restorers, focused on the Canadian television show starring the car collector Mike hall and company in their great hobby of restoring classic vehicles, The hollow, the animation that follows three teenagers trying to escape from a magical kingdom full of puzzles and Restaurants in distress, what has been a Nightmare in the Kitchen but in which up to 3 experts in gastronomy and design participate. Finally, we will have the miniseries The Eddy, a musical drama in which Andre Holland He will play a jazz club owner in Paris who is in serious trouble with criminals and who will do everything possible to protect his bar and his daughter.

What will next week have in store for us?

