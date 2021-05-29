from Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn to 2021

1872: Levi Strauss, a merchant, and Jacob Davis, a tailor by trade, teamed up to create and patent copper rivet-reinforced workwear made from brown cotton canvas and original blue denim. Thus were born, after obtaining the patent a year later, Levi’s jeans or blue jeans, initially called ‘XX ”’. In 1886, they invented the company logo, which are two horses hooked to a Levi’s brand pants, pulling in the opposite direction to demonstrate the toughness and resistance of these pants. In 1890, the iconic ‘501’ pants appeared for the first time. But only for men.

It was not until 1934 that the first jeans for women, the Lady Levi’s, were designed made of pre-shrunk denim. and created with many of the features of the men’s 501 jeans, but with a high waist and slim fit with style. In 1936 the red label on the pocket with the mark, makes Levi’s jeans unique and an object of desire.

The looks with jeans in the 40s and 50s were few, all with Levi’s

And hence, the success. Everyone went crazy with Levi’s jeans, they became an object of immediate desire, all the great Hollywood actresses made them part of their rare looks in jeans at that time. From Marilyn Monroe to Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, Liz Taylor, Jane Birkin … but also Lady Di, Princess Anne of England, the super models, and all the influential people in the world of fashion who made them part of their few looks at that time in which they bet on this garment that now it’s one of our big closet jokers.

With white shirts, plaid, with sweaters, blazers, cardigans and all kinds of garments and accessories they became the allies of these Levís jeans, that when they saw them, they immediately became the object of desire of the teenagers (and not so teenagers) of the 80s and 90s.

The authentic 80s and 90s in vintage stores

A garment that has had many versions, in a skinny, wider version, with turned seams, but the 501 has always been and will be the most sought after by later generations, who are even looking at vintage stores for old models for an authentic look. We can find them in Vinted, in Spanish online vintage clothing firms, in the mythical Friperie store in Madrid and some Sundays, if you get up early, in some posts on the Madrid trail.

But if what you are looking for is a new Levi’s 501 jeans, they continue to sell them, in different colors and worn, so you can emulate the most admired looks of the great divas, or of the mythical actresses.

And of course let’s highlight the fact that 148 years after their birth they have not only managed to survive the trends and fashions of each season, but they have been fundamental in each one of them. It may have been the same Levi’s jeans, but each generation has worn it in a way., in its original version, with ripped, with worn, with patches, with seams, with lyrics, and of course in collaborations with other fashion firms.

History in legendary looks of the Levi’s

Marilyn monroe

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Audrey hepburn

Mondadori Portfolio

Liz taylor

Getty Images

Goldie hawn

Getty Images

Minogue Kylie

Getty Images

Ava gardner

Getty Images

Jane birkin

Getty Images

Lauren hutton

Getty Images

Doris Day

Getty Images

Lady di

Getty Images

Cindy crawford

Getty Images

Julia Roberts

Getty Images

Madonna

Getty Images

Princess Anne of England

Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

Getty Images

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io