From magazine! Ricky Martin and her husband in romantic photos | .

The singer Ricky Martin and her husband Jwan Yosef reappear in a series of photographs with which they headed the cover of an Italian magazine celebrating the “Pride Month“.

With a series of romantic postcards, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, celebrated “Pride Month” by gracing the cover of the Italian magazine CAP744024.

A very significant number with which the proud couple headed the recent number of said publication of which part of this session was shared on the social networks of the so-called “King of Latin Pop“.

Through the Instagram platform, the interpreter of themes such as “La copa de la vida”, “A medio vivir”, “Your memory”, “María” and many others, shared some of the postcards in which he was captured in happy moments with his father with whom he also shares the fatherhood of four children.

It may interest you Goodbye to music Ricky Martin? “They won’t let him sing”

In a natural environment, Enríque Martín Morales and the plastic artist appeared in white shirts and completely black outfits in some of the same snapshots that also later appeared on the Instagram account of the celebrity’s spouse, who shares Swedish and Syrian origins.

The moment was captured by photographer Matthew Brookes, who was in charge of capturing one of the most intimate moments between the couple. On the cover, a phrase accompanies the photographs: “Look at me” (Look at me).

One of the absolute icons of all time, the man who made millions of people dream throughout his outstanding career, Ricky Martin, together with her husband, Jwan Yosef, embodies the perfect meaning of this number of Er0tica Romance “, she points out. the magazine on its website.

One of the first photographs shown by Valentino’s father, Mateo, Lucía and Renn Martin-Yosef, appears with his partner fused in an embrace where the “native of San Juan Puerto Rico” shows his profile reflecting the full and happy stage who lives today, follow this link to see the photograph.

In addition, the artist highlighted that the photographs also coincide with the launch of his single “Qué rico outside” with Paloma Mami.

You may be interested Ricky Martin is uncovered on the cover, “A man without secrets”

Of course, the reactions from his followers did not miss these moments to which they dedicated several hearts, rainbows, and various compliments and compliments towards the romantic couple.

Those laughs, Love loves to love, More beautiful! ´´, ‘What a photo and what most handsome models!’, ‘What a beauty of photos and couples !!’ were just some of the comments.

This gallery of images allowed us to see more closely the relationship that exists between the now nationalized Spanish and his partner, whom the “former Menudo” expresses as the person with whom he has the most fun.

Always fun with this boy by my side, he wrote in one of the photographs in which he appears with Jwan Yosef.

Currently, the couple has formed a great family with their four children and as highlighted by the winner of several Grammy, Billboards and American Awards, he does not rule out continuing to increase the family.

The son of Enrique Martin Negroni and Nereida Morales confessed in a past interview that his great dream from a very young age is to have a great family since he remembered the moments when his own met at his grandmother’s house, so he also looks for what same for his own.

It may interest you The favorites! Karol G and Camilo sweep the Premios Juventud

Reason why the “Puerto Rican” has been prepared, subjecting their embryos to a freezing process for the moment they decide to continue with their plans, he revealed, although so far it is a decision that they have not yet thought to make, however , do not rule out this possibility, he said.