From Madrid to the Stelvio Pass in a SEAT 127: the cars leave the workshop (II)

In the first installment I presented you the adventure of the Stelvio in a Seat 127 and a Renault 5, we will leave from Madrid on the 16th, there is very little left to travel about 5000 kilometers in 6 days through mountain passes, steps with impossible curves, climbs to more 2000 meters.

In this installment I explain what we have done mechanics before leaving.

The review is free, I will tell you what I thought appropriate to do, although it can be more or less investigated when it comes to having the classic car ready for an adventure like this. The mechanics were made together with my friend Juan, a great mechanic and a better person in his workshop on Mejorana Street, Cisancar, in Vallecas (Madrid).

Whenever they ask me for a recommendation to wear a classic, I invite them to try. The mechanic is undoubtedly something personal, as if he were a hairdresser, but when I don’t have time to fiddle with my cars, I take them to Juan with complete confidence.

In the mechanical section we have focused mainly on reliability, improve or fix what could fail, but also in performance. Bear in mind that cars, especially carburettors, lose performance with altitude.

As for reliability, I am sure that we will have some setbacks, although everything will depend on how we keep the mechanics. I am sure, hence the foot and the hand of man are important to reach the destination in the best possible way.

What have we done in the workshop?

I met Juan from Cisancar workshops a little over a week ago to have coffee and explain the feat, I told him a priori the weak points of the Seat 127 that we would have to look at, both of you knowing, that after an exhaustive review some more little thing would have to be done .

First, the front wheels. They weren’t in bad shape, but they didn’t give me confidence despite having traveled many kilometers, they were in good shape. With this Seat 127, since March of last year, I have traveled the Sierra de Gredos, I have gone to the area of ​​La Vera, I have even gone for the weekend to Asturias to the Picos de Europa, in addition to other outings through the mountains from Madrid.

This adventure was of a different caliber and predictably, the tires, especially the ones that pull, will take a lot of temperature because in some stages we will do many kilometers, with great unevenness and on roads where perhaps the straight line had not been invented.

The front tires have been changed, the two that have been removed have been used for two spare wheels that I will take, in addition I also carry an anti-puncture kit, other than for a puncture that we have to turn around.

On the motor, The spark plugs have been changed, the points were a little worn next to the condenser, which for explaining it above is responsible for accumulating the energy of the points, which open and close by means of a kind of cam so that they send current to the coil of switched on. They are enclosed in the delco, that part is very important for the car to work well. The points and the condenser are very inexpensive parts that are worth changing when they look somewhat worn. The oil and the oil filter have been changed, it was changed a little over a year ago, but better to go with renewed blood. The air filter was also replaced.

Where else I told Juan to emphasize was the rear end, I noticed that something was not right. Indeed, the two shock absorbers were replaced, they were practically burst. It was also used to change the silentblocks of the rear wishbones, which were very worn. It is a rubber that costs four pesetas but has more value than its price indicates. Once in the elevator, the exhaust block that was damaged was changed and although, the only thing that would have happened is that it will reach the Stelvio with free exhaust, it is always good to be sure. But also the collector was cracked and we changed it, I bought it second hand for 25 euros in pretty good condition. The gear lever had a little slack so the bushings were replaced.

The most important thing was cleaning the radiator and replacing the coolant., It is a car that cools very well but does not come too much. We will go through hot areas for a long time and these engines, due to their construction materials, keep the temperature a lot. Along with all the above, the tappets were regulated with a gauge, this consists of adjusting the clearance in the system that operates the valves, theirs is to leave the distance that the manufacturer says.

Usually if there is more distance than there should be, you will notice it by the characteristic sound they make when they are not well regulated. It is, something like a click next to the sound of the engine. They are held between the valve and rocker skid. In principle we were also going to take advantage to do a valve adjustment, but in the end we declined it because they were quite good. If you have ever adjusted the tappets, you know that you have to be careful and differentiate between the exhaust valve and the intake valve.

In the Renault 5, the water pump was changed, the entire cooling circuit was cleaned, the radiator was also cleaned. The valve of the electric fan has been changed so that it starts working a little earlier, the truth is that it started working past the line of the middle of the needle. Also some bellows, as well as oil and filter. In the Renault 5 all 4 wheels have been changed and the brakes have been revised.

Now what?

After passing through the Cisancar, my friend Juan’s workshop on Mejorana Street (Vallecas), the Seat 127 goes straight to vinyl to change its appearance for the route, badly done because I should try it first, but we are just in time and I will test it when it is vinyl in another of our sponsors of the route. The Renault 5 has returned to the workshop, it may have some head gasket and we are going to check it.

In the next installment, which will be just almost when we leave, I will show you how the vinyl Seat 127 has been and we will test both the Renault and the Seat in some port of more than 1500 meters, to see how they behave before leaving. We will reach almost 3000 meters, but at least we can have an idea of ​​how it goes in similar conditions. We will also have to have the spare parts that we will take with us ready for the adventure. The two cars will have a deep cleaning to leave perfect and tackle with style (with which it is possible) stages of more than 800 kilometers a day.

See you in the next installment of the Stelvio Adventure.