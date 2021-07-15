From Madrid to the Stelvio Pass in a SEAT 127: get set, set, go! (3)

Ready, Set, Go! In the previous episode I told you what we did to the Seat 127 in Juan’s workshop to gain reliability and performance. As soon as I left I went to the company of my friend Raúl, a vinyl master, on Calle Pico de Almenara 9 is his company: Integral labeling. And we did that with the Seat 127, we labeled it fully.

I sat down with Raúl, we were clear that the decoration resembled the mythical one of an Italian beverage brand in a Lancia Integrale, although it has also been in Porsche and other cars. Will it give us extra horsepower? Surely he has never been in a Seat 127. Raúl took the subway, used the computer, designed how the decoration would be, Raúl looked nervous, he had little time that would have to be combined with his already limited free time from work. I was trying to give moral support, because there was nothing else I could do.

The first thing was to vinyl him in matt whiteHe asked for a special vinyl for car that, according to what he told me, has memory and like some micro lines inside to help remove the air from the vinyl, he would see Raúl work and hallucinate. With his palette, as if he were chiselling the design of the Seat 127, the vinyl was left as if a brush had been passed in a perfect way. The results, I think, are really nice. It is the first time that I have vinyl a car and it has, above all, a very logical why; to change its appearance while keeping the original paint. Do you like the result? Here you can get in touch with Raúl.

After vinyl it, we went to test the cars to verify that everything is correct. We were in Humanes, so we went to the Casa de Campo and a walk through the center: Palacio Real, Mercado de San Miguel … Both temperatures were perfect. The hours before departure, I will adjust a couple of things and voila. A priori, both the Seat 127 and my friend José’s Renault 5 are in good shape for the 5000 kilometers that await us up and down, the Pyrenees, the Alps, Lake Como, the Stelvio Pass … the trip, which I will tell you about. here, it will be amazing.

One of the things that makes me most excited, is that the Italian Fiat 127 Club has organized an outing with some members of the Club to give us a ride when we are near TurinI also remind you that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the launch of the legendary Fiat 127, so when we go with our Spanish version on transalpine roads with the decoration it carries, it will surely not go unnoticed. I have a classic car near Carabanchel, whenever I take one they try to exchange or buy it, once “for a van full of malacatones.” Will it happen in Italy?

Final touches and what we have …

Well, in addition to a small bag with clothes and toiletries, I also carry a camping gas with some cans. Let’s see … they may return to Madrid intact, but when it comes to food and drink I like to be proactive. If we have to fix a breakdown in a goat trail, it will be good for us. I also carry two spare wheels, an anti-puncture kit, a first aid kit, a San Cristóbal coin, a small fire extinguisher; lest on some rise a gas hose breaks and we have a barbecue.

From the car, I need to check the tire pressure. oil, that does not leak coolant and above all leave everything you need to carry without forgetting anything.

Replacement, I have two belts, two gasoline pumps, cable, spark plug cable, a delco cap, spark plugs and a condenser, water and gasoline hoses, a regulator plus a little oil, a gasoline bottle, a manual air pump , a flashlight, some gloves, brake fluid and coolant, and a can of pymethon, which is wonderful for cooking and plugging radiator leaks.

In addition to some tools, I will also bring a map with the route, some notes and a Tablet along with a camera. Tomorrow, Friday 16, we will leave the Fuentidueña Cafeteria, on Calle Fuentidueña 35 in the historic center of Vallecas. Between 10 and 11 we will have lunch and we will go to the border with the French border to spend the night and enter the Pyrenees the next day.

You can follow the whole adventure at www.aventurasenclasico.com and here in diariomotor, I will tell you about the route, events, photos and much more of this adventure as before. I hope I can bring it so close, that it seems that we are all going on 127.

In the next installment we are already in business. I’ll explain the route, what we have seen, what setbacks we have had … our mission will be to be near Turin on Sunday to meet with the Club Italia Fiat 127. See you soon.