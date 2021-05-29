From Madame Medusa to Yzma: 11 Disney Villains Who Deserve a Live-Action Remake

There are few occasions in which a villain or villain has ended up completely stealing the spotlight from the supposed star of history. It has happened countless times throughout the history of cinema and, of course, animation has been no exception. In the present case, Disney, we could list from memory a set of truly anthological representatives of evil, authentic focal points of attention, admiration and devotion of millions of spectators.

Disney villains who deserve a live-action remake

1 Hades

Ideal performer: Willem dafoe

One of the Disney factory’s most beloved villains, Hades, couldn’t have a better actor to bring him to life in a live-action remake than Willem Dafoe. adept at turning evil into talent recitals. One of those characteristic smiles of his would be enough to chill our blood and further increase the charisma of a character who, like the wonderful ‘Hercules’, has only gained followers over the years.

two Doctor Facilier

Ideal performer: Jeff Goldblum.

If the huge amount of cult that accumulates the great Jeff Goldblum behind his back is enough to promote a remake in live action of ‘Tiana and the frog’, damn it, the negotiations begin now. Everything that supposes return to one of the most underrated Disney gems in studio history great news can and should be considered. The box office may not have been overwhelmed with this project, although stranger things have happened, but the small group of devotees of this animated gem would be tremendously happy.

3 Yzma

Ideal performer: Meryl Streep.

Okay, registration is the least of it when it comes to viewing Meryl Streep on screen. It is always a pleasure to meet one of the best actresses in history, even in projects that clearly fall short of her heels. However, When Streep plays villain, savoring every dialogue, enjoying every stroke of evil, vibrating with every murderous silence, the enjoyment is incalculable. For this reason, just imagining her playing Yzma, the anthological queen of evil in the essential ‘The Emperor and his follies’, already makes us impatient with an official announcement by Disney and the legendary actress. Yes, we want it already.

4 Clayton

Ideal performer: Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The presence of Jeffrey Dean Morgan, especially celebrated in recent years on the occasion of his imposing participation in ‘The Walking Dead’, is enough reason to propose him as the perfect Clayton in a live action remake of the excellent ‘Tarzan’. And it is that, Although we have already seen numerous versions of this same story, we never tire of returning to it. It’s what timeless masterpieces have.

5 John ratcliffe

Ideal performer: Alfred Molina

After becoming the most memorable villain in the spider-man universe on the big screen, there is the impressive ‘Spider-Man 2’ to make a big case for this triumph, we have a blind confidence in the great Alfred Molina if it is a matter of repeating an evil move. In a hypothetical real-action remake of ‘Pocahontas’, one of the Disney films that arouses the most passions and hatreds, the presence of an actor unable to not always be up to the task is an extra point with which you start winning the match. Just in case, Molina has already shown that the mustache would not be a problem.

6 Frollo

Ideal performer: Jeremy Irons.

A film as solemn as ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ could not be without a villain as impeccable as Frollo, a character who, like the rest of the elements of the excellent film directed in 1996 by Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise, embraced The perfection. If finally Disney decides to review it, it is clear that there would be few actors who would jump like crazy for the role, but Jeremy Irons’ bet seems the most appropriate. Yes indeed, less intensity should be asked of him than in two of his last and most failed interpretations as a representative of evil: ‘Dragons and Dungeons’ and ‘Eragon’.

7 Mother gothel

Ideal performer: Angelina Jolie.

Now that the wonderful ‘Those who wish my death’ and, above all, her next participation in ‘The Eternal’ have given us a happy return of Angelina Jolie to the front line, it is the perfect time to propose to play a villain again Disney. Of course, in the case of ‘Tangled’, the actress, one of those Hollywood figures unable to stop being a superstar every time they appear on the screen, we do not want transformation to the good side as in ‘Maleficent’ and its sequel. We want to see Jolie having a blast doing evil.

8 Hans

Ideal performer: Domhnall Gleeson.

For many viewers, the revelation of the true villain of the splendid ‘Frozen: The Kingdom of Ice’ was a real surprise. And the key was that, from the first moment, Hans gave off a kindness, warmth and empathy with which he managed to deceive us without giving any space to suspicion. In the case of one of those Disney live action remakes that seem inevitable, there is no one better than Domhnall Gleeson and his boyish face who has not broken a plate in his life to give us a hoot again.

9 Madame medusa

Ideal performer: Julianne Moore.

If there’s a surefire way for mainstream audiences to remember Madame Medusa, one of the villains with the Disney label that has left the least popular footprint in the collective memory, is to sign a great actress to interpret her in her jump to the remake in real action. Therefore, not a doubt, Julianne Moore is the best option to lead the return of ‘The rescuers’. Although, well, if the real protagonists of the film seem the cousins ​​of ‘Alvin and the chipmunks’, not even the protagonist of ‘Far from Heaven’ could save the project from disaster.

10 Madam mim

Ideal performer: Julie Walters.

We want to see Julie Walters dancing, going crazy and having a great time without embarrassment appearing anywhere. Come on, what I was doing in ‘Mamma Mia!’ and its sequel, but carrying evil as a flag. If such a wonderful actress is in the remake of the never sufficiently claimed ‘Merlin the charming’, a project to which, since we are here, we could add Ian McKellen to finish rounding the play, we are inside.

Even in a field such as merchandising and marketing, so related a priori to the image of goodness, heroism and positive reference, characters such as Jafar, Scar, Hook, Ursula or Maleficent are just as adored or more than, respectively, Aladdin, Simba, Peter Pan, the little mermaid or the sleeping beauty. To this day, their unmistakable faces occupy t-shirts, bags, caps and all kinds of garments, making them authentic cultural icons born from evil.

Unfortunately, none of the live action remakes billed by Disney in recent years have managed to live up to the legend of characters who deserved higher-level performers or with a more significant involvement in their corresponding projects. Set to dream, and taking into account that it is a matter of time before all the films we talk about in this special become reality, These Disney villains awaiting their return to the big screen should have more luck. And hopefully with these deliveries in front.