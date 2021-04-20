From luxuries to the worst confinement; Emma Coronel only leaves her cell two hours a day



The Alexandria City County Jail released a photo of Coronel’s incarceration.

Photo: Alexandria City Prison – / Getty Images

Emma Coronel she boasted a life of luxury and opulence on social media, even after the life sentence of her husband Joaquín el “Chapo” Guzmán. Now his life is very different.

This Monday the lawyer of the former beauty queen, Mariel Colon, revealed how his 31-year-old client, arrested on February 22 in Washington on drug trafficking charges, spends her days in prison.

“Her confinement conditions still do not improve … She is locked up almost all day”the lawyer told the AP agency.

“She only leaves her cell when they take her out to the interior living room. But nothing. Unfortunately they do not offer, there are no, activities available for you to be distracted ”, Columbus explained.

Coronel is a United States citizen and is also charged with the accusation of having colluded to help her husband escape from the Altiplano Prison.

Photo: Getty Images

“The only thing you can do while you are inside your cell is read,” Colón explained, unable to refer to which book his client was reading.

The businesswoman also married “Chapo” when she was 18 years old in 2007. Although she kept a low profile during the first years of marriage, her figure gained relevance after the “judgment of the century”, when she became the main target of the press.

Also a Mexican national, Coronel had two twin daughters with the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Prone to showing her personal life on social media, Coronel even participated in a reality show after her husband’s sentence. The resources available to him were always under suspicion.

The United States Department of the Treasury estimated Guzmán Loera’s fortune at $ 12 billion, although there is no record that part or all of that sum was confiscated.

Held in the toughest prison in the world in Colorado, the ADX Florence, the boss has no better luck than his wife. His lawyers have requested his extradition to Mexico, arguing that the isolation conditions are inhumane, since he also enjoys only a few minutes a day outside his cell.

The mental health of the person born in Badiraguato, Sinaloa, has also been an argument of the lawyers, as they argue that it has deteriorated in isolation, since he does not receive visitors, from family, friends or lawyers.

Colonel Aispuro did not request bail and awaits a new hearing to learn about his legal situation in the United States.

