From Luis Aragonés to Luis Enrique, two coaches facing the storm

07/03/2021

On at 18:59 CEST

No two situations are the same in the world of football, but certain parallels help to better understand the parameters in which players, coaches and journalists move in a major international tournament: what is happening with Luis Enrique in this European Championship is largely reminiscent of what happened in 2008 with Luis Aragonés.

A coach discussed by the central core of the national team press, which usually coincides with that of Real Madrid, politically incorrect decisions, manners not always exquisite … but also a group of players absolutely loyal to their coach, a defined game idea and an enormous ability to overcome obstacles as the tournament progresses.

In 2008, the story of Luis Aragonés had a happy ending because Spain won the European Championship with brilliance. But its beginnings were not easy: Spain finished first in the qualifying phase, but there were games, such as Oviedo against Latvia (2-0) in which criticism of the team and the coach was brutal. The tables began to change in the unforgettable match in Aarhus, when Spain won 1-3, but the team landed at its headquarters in the Austrian town of Neustift wrapped in doubts and still with the hangover of Luis Aragonés’ ‘no’ to Raúl González, the captain of Real Madrid.

Raúl was indisputable in the national team since he made his debut in October 1996 at the hands of Javier Clemente. He participated in the World Cups in France (1998), Korea-Japan (2002) and Germany (2006) and in the Euro Cups of 2000 and 2004, tournaments in which Spain did not pass the quarterfinals.

Aragonese, during the 2008 European Championship

| Sefutbol

It was Aragonese who did without his services as an international, despite the fact that in the season prior to the Eurocup (2007-08) he had played 37 games and scored 18 goals..

Raúl’s absence became a matter of State, at the height of what happened with Sergio Ramos in this European Championship: despite everything, Aragonés remained faithful to his criteria and did not give in. Time ended up proving him right.

Already in the 2008 tournament, Spain also had to overcome critical moments, such as the game against Sweden (Villa’s goal in the last minute) and above all, the penalty shoot-out in the quarterfinals against Italy (in that tournament they did not there were round of 16). The semi-final against Russia was more placid (although the three goals came after the break) and in the final, Fernando Torres’ goal was enough to claim victory..

The players kept Aragonés, the great winner of that tournament. Who knows if the players of the Spanish team will do the same with Luis Enrique next July 11 at Wembley if Spain manages to be crowned European national team champion.