from losing to Nadal at Roland Garros to training at his academy

Rafael Nadal could not defend the Roland Garros crown when he fell in the semifinals against Novak Djokovic -poster champion-, last Friday. Along the way, the 13-time French Open champion, eliminated Diego Schwartzman, which had a good performance and even cut the Mallorcan’s streak of 36 straight sets without losing in Paris, but he could not avoid the defeat by 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 and 6-0 in the quarters.

Look also

The Argentine, a week after being left out of RG in the hands of Rafa, he did not take a break and showed himself training at the Spanish academy in Manacor. “It is always a joy to receive great friends”They wrote next to a photo of the Peque from the official account of the complex owned by Nadal, in the Balearic Islands.

In recent days, the Peque received bad news, because despite having reached the quarters of the French Open, dropped out of the Top 10 of the ATP rankings after 32 consecutive weeks. His good performance in Paris was not enough to maintain the place he had (10th) within the prestigious list of tennis players: he was surpassed in points by Bautista Agut, despite the fact that the Spanish was eliminated in the second round of the French Grand Slam.

Nadal with Schwartzman in Paris.

Look also

This is how the Top 10 remained (as of June 14)

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,113 pts

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 10,143

3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,630

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7,980 (+1)

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7.425 (-1)

6. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7,350

7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 5,910

8. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,065

9. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4.103

10. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 3,170 (+1)

11. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3.105 (-1)

Look also

Look also

Look also

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE