From Liverpool to Barcelona, ​​the new Dutchman who will arrive at the Camp Nou

Joan Laporta promised a renovation in the FC Barcelona and has got down to work. After securing Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero, now the new president of the Catalan club is negotiating the incorporation of Georginio Wijnaldum, Dutch midfielder who shone for Liverpool FC since 2016.

On the morning of this Tuesday the lawyer representing Wijnaldum was seen at the Camp Nou and his visit is about the agreement that he is about to sign with the Blaugranas so that his client can move to the Spanish League.

The Spanish media assure that Jan Kabalt’s visit is to seal Wijnaldum’s deal with Barcelona until June 2024 and his arrival has nothing to do with the continuity or not of Ronald Koeman in the entity.

Georginio Wijnaldum’s agent today in Barcelona to meet with Barça. The agreement is set to be completed until June 2024, confirmed. Gini is open to accept lower salary to join #FCB, same as Sergio Agüero. 🔴🔵 Last details to be sorted then Gini will sign as new Barça player. https://t.co/TlqznhJfBh pic.twitter.com/w4NUHZHhOR – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2021

Bayern Munich and PSG were other clubs interested in the 3-year-old footballer who just finished the season in the Premier League and was left as a free agent. A handicap that makes his move to the Catalan club more imminent. Also, Marca ensures that the footballer is willing to lower his salary to reach Spain.

In this season Wijnaldum played 47 games and 42 was as a starter. If his move to Barca is made, it would be his fifth team after playing for Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven, Newcastle United and Liverpool FC.

Wijnaldum joins three names that are yet to arrive at Barcelona in the absence of official confirmation: Sergio Agüero, Memphis Depay and Eric García.

