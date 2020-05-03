From the lice that came in the rats of the ships, to the viruses that are in the planes. This could summarize the history of epidemics in what is now Mexico. Although that history has antecedents in the pre-Hispanic world.

In more than five centuries of memories of epidemics, the territories of what is now Mexico City and Mexico have faced serious, prolonged and deadly epidemics; the majority viral, others bacterial and some result of hunger. Almost all of them arrived with invaders.

In the second semester of 2020, 500 years of one of the most cited and deadly: smallpox are celebrated. But it was not the worst, but the epidemic of 1576, called hueycocoliztli, which almost decimated the population.

Dr. Carlos Viesca Treviño, academic from the Department of History and Philosophy of Medicine of the Faculty of Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), who has studied diseases and their history, and who with researcher Elsa Malvido wrote about the epidemic of 1576, recovers in an interview the characteristics and memories of these epidemics.

In times of the Conquest. “There were diseases in Mexico, but there was a balance between the environment and the existing cultures. When the Spaniards arrived – and this is valid for the entire sixteenth century and for the discoveries in Asia and the Pacific islands – the world became unique, and then germs came from the Old World to the New World, and there were others from the New World to the Old World, “says Viesca, author of books like Pre-Hispanic Medicine in Mexico.

One of the epidemics that occurred in Mexico before the arrival of the Spanish was murine typhus – years later it would suffer from European typhus. In approximately 1508, there was a typhus epidemic; further back in history, there are sources that claim that the epidemics ended Tula in the 12th century, among other serious damages.

Viesca describes that with the Conquest, the change in hygiene habits led to the presence of these diseases. “While the indigenous people used to bathe several times a day and did not wear as much clothing, with the Europeans they had to cover and dress themselves, and there were lice on their clothes, which gave them typhus, and thus there were more diseases. Even the Catholic Church prohibited the temazcal bath because it was sinful, but this one would have avoided a lot of problems. “

The name that designated these great diseases existed before the first epidemic brought by the Spanish. It was cocoliztli, which means the evil that gives us, (and then a second word was added that indicated more details or characteristics), he explains.

In 1520 smallpox was the first great epidemic: “It did not reach a pandemic because it did not cover other parts of the world, but it did gradually cover all of America.”

According to chroniclers, Francisco de Eguía, who had been a slave to Pánfilo de Narváez, and who came from northern Spain, transmitted the disease; today we would talk about him as patient zero.

“The Spaniards did not do much harm, they already knew smallpox, but when he arrived in Tenochtitlán a terrible epidemic was unleashed in the second half of 1520. Many people died, Cuitláhuac, for example.” That epidemic attacked many young adults; Different figures are used, some speak of 300 thousand victims, others 40% of the population. The researcher says that historians agree that it was the main help for Hernán Cortés to achieve the Conquest.

“We know from the Chronicler of Tlaxcala, Muñoz Camargo, that people when they began to have the eruption and felt the discomfort went to bathe in the river, and logically everyone who bathed in the river became infected. Even the river that is nearby They called it the Zahuatl river from Tlaxcala: river of grains; smallpox is called hueyzahuatl cocoliztli (it means disease that gives us all, of large grains) “.

Smallpox continued for centuries, with epidemic outbreaks, approximately every 25 years, until between the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries the inoculation process followed by the vaccine.

After smallpox, the next epidemic was in 1531: measles, which also came with the Conquest, and which killed children, especially, says Dr. Viesca. “They call it tepitonzahuatl, with small grains.”

After 14 years, in 1545, the territory suffered a new epidemic. “Huey cocoliztli matlazahuatl, great epidemic of grains or bluish spots in the form of a network”.

Viesca said that it was an epidemic typhus brought from Europe. “They report that black rats ran from the coast to the highlands, on that I base myself to think that it is typhus: the black rat comes in boats; the typhus is transmitted by the rat louse; the rat does not die, it is only its vehicle This matlazahuatl also kills many people, it expands from the coast to the highlands of Mexico, and then towards the peripheries. “

From this epidemic, measures were introduced, such as lime carcasses. One of those infected here was Fray Bernardino de Sahagún, who survived.

In the following years there were outbreaks of smallpox, they are no longer epidemics but endemics; but the “tranquility” lasted until 1576:

“The one in 1576 was the most serious epidemic of the 16th century. They only called it hueycocoliztli, they did not give it a last name because they did not know what it was. Recently, German researchers said that it was typhoid, because they found typhoid genome in some remains in Oaxaca, of those years, it seems to me that it is outrageous, because in three months it killed 1.2 million people in the central highlands and there is no typhoid that kills that number of people. It had been said that it was malaria, then epidemic hepatitis, but neither Elsa Malvido and I thought that there was a bubonic plague, because in 1575 and 1576 there was that very serious epidemic in China and it reached the Philippines and even Venice and Europe, but studying geography we found that the first places it occurred were not Acapulco, San Blas, Veracruz or Yucatan, and that there was no one in the Antilles, so we had to back down. Today I think it was a hemorrhagic fever, because in those years my population began to populate Neras of Durango and Zacatecas, and because that fever was very well described by two doctors: Francisco Hernández, doctor of Felipe II and Alonso López de Hinojosos. “

Dr. Viesca relates that this epidemic was terrible and spread throughout the Mexican territory. “Between August and the end of the year 1576, he killed more than a million people in central Mexico, the Toluca valley and this part. Four out of five people died in the center.”

Another epidemic in the 16th century was malaria, which came with slaves; the population that suffered the most was that of the coasts. This century of the Conquest millions of people died of epidemics. It is said that from Durango to Guatemala, upon the arrival of the Spanish there were between 25 and 30 million people, but “by 1590 there were one million left.”

But in that time the opposite effect also occurred, that of diseases that America exported. Viesca cites syphilis, a type of syphilis, in that case. “There was syphilis in Europe before the Discovery of America. But the Europeans were infected with another type of syphilis, the American one, for which they had no defenses. There was a brutal syphilis epidemic in 1493 in Europe carried from the American continent, from the islands of the Antilles, not Mexico. The first to die was one of the Columbus pilots. “

COLONY AND INDEPENDENCE

Although the hueycocoliztle of 1576 was left behind, a very strong mathalzahuatl, typhus, occurred again in 1736. There were strong influenza epidemics in 1710 and 1800. “There we can see influenza every 100 years. The many viruses that There are influenza mutants and much more aggressive strains appear, such as H1N1; it was the same as the Spanish influenza of 1918, which was typified. ” Viesca describes that also in the midst of the struggle for independence, around 1813, there was an epidemic in Cuautla. “There are several books on the matter, it has been said that it could have been typhus or influenza; that it hit the Spanish, but that José María Morelos’ troops, who came from the coast, did not do so much damage.”

A pandemic, not an epidemic, was recorded in the 19th century by cholera in 1833. It started in India in 1825, reached Europe in 1829, and Mexico in 1833. “There are an estimated 30,000 deaths in the Valley of Mexico.”

In that same century there was another epidemic, but by diphtheria; arrived at Mexico with the French invasion, in the days of Maximilian. At the end of that century, as a measure against epidemics, the doctor Eduardo Liceaga, president of the Higher Health Council of Mexico, created the lazaretos to isolate patients, thus confining them in cases of yellow fever or bubonic plague .

“By quarantining and starting to dry swamps, by 1911 yellow fever was eradicated in the country; although it returned with the North American invasion of Tampico (1914). In Mexico City there was never a siege like that of the lazarettos. in Veracruz, Tampico, Progreso and Mazatlán. “

Carlos Viesca has also written about an epidemic that occurred in the country in 1914, which was not due to viruses or bacteria, but due to hunger. This is how he explains it: “It was a very curious epidemic, of rare swellings, from hunger, not from a germ; then food did not arrive in Mexico City. Poor people eat tree barks, thrown branches, they fill with liquid for lack of proteins. This epidemic, and the one of pellagra in Africa (for eating corn without nixtamalizing or pillar), are not contagious, although it seemed that because an entire population happened to it “

A short time later, the epidemic that the country suffered was that of 1918, that of the Spanish fever, which in the world caused the death of 50 million people, and in Mexico, it is estimated, between 300 thousand and 500 thousand victims.

Poliomyelitis in the 1950s was another great epidemic. Then there would be HIV in the 80s, cholera in the 90s, dengue … but in several of these cases we no longer speak of epidemics and even less of a pandemic.

The most recent was influenza in 2009. “H1N1, like the Spanish one, fortunately the germ was not as harmful, at least in Mexico, as expected -it was controlled quite well. A decade later,” says Dr. Viesca, “yes Well, today with the coronavirus we are not going to have lazarettes in Mexico City, probably there would be some small lazarettes, the whole city is very difficult. We went from a history of lice that traveled in ship rats, to viruses that today they arrive on planes. “

