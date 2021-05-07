From Leo to Rafa

Rafael Nadal received this Thursday the Laureus award for the best athlete of 2020, award he had already received in 2011. He beat Lewis Hamilton, Duplantis, Lebron James, Cheptegei and Lewandowski. Last year the distinction had been for Lionel Messi. And it was precisely the Argentine who sent him a heartfelt message of congratulations.

“I wanted to congratulate you on this award, obviously more than deserved. You are an example to everyone for your work, your perseverance, so many years at the highest level. I am an admirer of yours and I wanted to send you a big hug, “Leo told him in a video.

The message of the Flea to Rafa

Nadal with the Laureus for the best Spanish athlete.

Rafa and Leo had met publicly more than once. The Rosario even went to see him in 2008 at the Conde de Godó tournament in Barcelona.

Messi and Nadal in 2018.

Messi and Nadal in 2012.

