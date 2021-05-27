From Lebanon “with love” comes the Electra Quds Rise EV Do you like …?

Normally when we talk about newly created firmsRegarding the automobile sector, we usually look at America or China. These two regions are two of the most active, in contrast to other countries where there has never been a local brand. “A boat soon”, we can name countries like Portugal, Greece or Egypt, but they are not the only ones in which their automobile tradition is null. One of them is the Lebanon, although that could change soon.

Yes, because from this Middle Eastern country, comes the Electra Quds Rise EV. From the outset, the name of the brand and the model are difficult to pronounce. But the hardest of all is having to look at it, well its design is a mix of everything and nothing. In other words, it “borrows” ideas from models such as the Toyota GT86, the Porsche Cayman or the Bugatti Chiron itself. Not in vain, we are going to tell you some of their secrets, because they will surprise you …

The Electra Quds Rise EV has a 50 kWh capacity battery and weighs 1,100 kilos

Leaving aside the Questionable aesthetics of the Electra Quds Rise EV, we will talk about its technology. As you know, Lebanon is not one of the most technically advanced countries. That is so, but this firm has managed to create a electric model which is powered by a 119 kW (161.84 hp) engine power that sends the force to the hindquarters. For its management, it is satisfied with a one-speed automatic transmission.

This powertrain is powered by a lithium ion battery with 50 kWh energy capacity. The average approved autonomy is about 450 kilometers, but it is not yet official. The benefits are also interesting, with a step from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 5 seconds. For its part, the maximum speed is limited (to save battery) at 165 kilometers per hour. And all with a low weight, since for the needle of the scale in the 1,100 kilos.

Alpha Wolf: Like it or not, electric pickups are creating a trend

And you may wonder, how does he get it? Well because it is a two-seater coupe. Second because the chassis is made of aluminum and the body is made of fiberglass. Lastly, the alloy wheels are 18-inch forged aluminum. But in addition, this level of lightness also carries over to the interior. In the cabin the only elements that stand out are the 15.9 inch touch screen, the digital panel and the sports steering wheel.

Finally, we must talk about the intentions of those responsible for putting it up for sale. If everything goes according to plan, should start its commercialization next year 2022. Before the start of production will take place, but they have not said an approximate date. But there is more, since its managers expect the production volume to be around 10 thousand units per year at a price of about 30 thousand dollars. Will it have a chance …?

Ahem, ahem, ahem …

Source – EV Electra