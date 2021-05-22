from LCD screens to car lighters or cassette players

If you have a desktop PC, you probably have 5.25 inch bay which are commonly used to access the CD or DVD drive and which also hide hard drives.

These bays, however, give a lot of play to those who want to take advantage of them for other uses, and the possibilities are almost limitless. Here you have the demonstration that you can do everything with one of those bays. Practical things, crazy things and all, yes, surprising.

Surprising ideas for taking advantage of the 5.25-inch bay

It was told by @Foone, a well-known digital historian who has long collected technological devices from other times and who takes the opportunity to tell on Twitter unique anecdotes especially what surrounds the world of computing.

I’m always endlessly amused by the weird things you can get for your 5.25 “drive bay.

One of my favorites isn’t even electrical: it’s just a drawer so you can store physical items inside your computer case. pic.twitter.com/gawURUdxDe – foone (@Foone) April 25, 2019

On this occasion this user was dedicated to reeling off some of the strange uses -for example, that of use one of them literally as a ‘mixed bag’ in which to store small items — which the “five-and-a-quarter” bay of our PCs has when not in regular use.

Its normal function is to give access to the CD or DVD drive and hide the presence of storage units such as traditional 3.5-inch hard drives, but we have really curious examples of how those bays can be reused.

Some manufacturers have used these bays to integrate all kinds of additional connectors to those already offered by PCs: this allows us to have easy access to more USB ports, to an Ethernet port or a card reader, for example, and there are several variations on that idea.

There were also those who took advantage of these bays to install informative LCD displays. Some made it simple and simple, but there are those like Thermaltake who ended up offering a 7-inch LCD screen that folded down and stowed away when not in use.

However, things start to get out of control from there. From that curious application of the tray to having a small drawer in our PC case, we go to more risky options, such as those of integrate a cigarette lighter like the one in your car and a coaster. Why not?

The sound section has also been one of the most widespread in this type of scenario, and in Scythe they created a unique speaker systemWhile the AudioSystem company invented a bay with a Terratec sound card that provided all kinds of audio inputs and outputs, including two MIDI inputs.

Precisely for that additional audio capacity that we could integrate in those bays there was another surprising peripheral: a player not for CDs, but for cassettes.

Other manufacturers took the opportunity to provide unique cooling elements, such as a fan controller which indicates the RPM at which they are running. And if that’s not enough, we also have a small water tank for liquid cooling systems.

Those cooling control systems go even further – Performance PCs have a lot of them – and the AeroCool Touch 2000 features a colorful touch screen which gives a good idea of ​​how far you can go in this type of peripherals.

A company called FrontX goes a little further with dedicated dashboards to increase connectivity options and instead of offering a fixed solution has a modular solution which allows you to customize that additional patch panel.

And if that is not enough for you, there are those who thought it would be a good idea have a full PC in one of these bays. VIA has been one of the companies that has explored this field with its VIA Artigo, which in some models are adapted to a 5 and 1/4 bay. Why have a PC within a PC? Perhaps as a background server for certain tasks, for example.

Sure there are more options, so we are waiting your comments to see what other possibilities exist to take advantage of those amazing 5.25-inch slots.