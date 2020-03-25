It is curious how everyone’s opinions and perspectives have changed regarding the coronavirus crisis. Of course, Elon Musk has not been the only one who has seen his position evolve in this regard. The tycoon has gone from zeroing the virus to reconverting their factories so they are able to create new respirators for hospitals.

Gone are those days when the news about the first contagions in China of what was called “a strange virus”. A month later, with the enemy having already conquered Italy, the situation changed completely. Now, the pandemic is spreading around the world without remedy and most of the contagious countries have already decreed mandatory house confinement to control the number of contagion and hospital admissions.

The creator of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk started the month of March saying, through his Twitter account (something that has been traditional for him), that the “coronavirus panic was silly”. The reality is that there is not much to reproach him with: in the eyes of the world, practically every West had the same image of what was happening.

The problem is that Elon Musk has no limit and his point of view away from reality continued to be prolonged in time; after all, he is still an entrepreneur who fears that his business will perform poorly because of an invisible enemy. In an email to his employees at the SpaceX plant, he again used his fame and facility to say compromised things: “There is a greater risk of dying in a car accident than from the coronavirus,” the CEO explained in the statement.

With this message, Elon Musk wanted to highlight that the danger to panic was far greater than the danger from contagion. But the numbers of victims of coronavirus were already on the table in the United States. The latest data indicates that the North American country already has 46,000 infections – most of them in New York -, ranking as the third most affected country in the world.

Meanwhile, and contrary to the recommendations of the California authorities, Elon Musk has decided to keep his Tesla production factory open in the State. At least as far as possible, as only essential employees will go to the plant. A fact that contrasts with what is happening in another of its companies: just two days after those statements SpaceX announced the cancellation of the next launch of Falcon 9; the same one that was aiming to launch another 60 new Starlink satellites into orbit.

With all his statements about the coronavirus against, Elon Musk has decided to do what he knows best: be himself and change your mind in just seconds. As if nothing he had said weeks ago existed, the businessman has decided do your best to be on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus.

If in 2018 he was fully involved in creating a technological system to save a group of children trapped in a cave in Thailand – a system that was not used in the end – now he has arranged two of his largest factories to create respirators for hospitals from the country. Also victims of a high demand for medical supplies. According to the CEO, and again via Twitter responding to Nate Silver, If they are capable of making spaceships and electric cars, respirators would not be a challenge for them.. As long as you don’t try to innovate, of course.

Automatically, and again through social networks, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced that together with Tesla – who plans to have 1,200 operating units ready this week – General Motors and Ford would be using their factories for the same mission.

