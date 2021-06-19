From La Castellana to Tokyo

06/19/2021 at 09:00 CEST

I listen to those pools that take my medal for granted. I just know that I want to be on the mat now and go for it. Sandra Sanchez, the best karate fighter in history in the kata category, knows how much is expected of her in Tokyo. How much things have changed when, not so many years ago, it was “quite the opposite because they told me that I did it well, but not so much. That has already happened, those who now follow my career believe that I have a chance of getting an Olympic medal and that gives me strength, energy and the desire to continue working & rdquor ;.

We talked between brushes, dryers, with bare feet on the asphalt of the Castellana and sitting on the grass. We multiply the spaces and the laughs. Sandra, almost ‘forty-something’, boasts of it. “Women are as old as we are and there we are, breaking clichés, showing that it is only a number. The limits are set by us. On a day-to-day basis, I let my body and mind speak to me and tell me how far I can go. I don’t want to set external limits & rdquor ;.

Every two “a performance check where I do a lot of tests and, at the moment, I am on the upward line so I keep improving in my physical conditions. I’m not going to let myself be conditioned by anything. I want and crave more & rdquor ;. That fantastic state of form and her sporting qualities will take her to “a super special Olympic Games. The first of karate and the last. And if we add to that that they are in Japan and that it has been a five-year Olympic cycle, they make it all very beautiful and special. It seems very unfair to me that karate is not in the next few because it is not a sports decision. The criteria must be clear and written so that the athletes know where we are going and not by decisions made in the offices. But these I am going to live 100%. I don’t think about what is coming or what is not. I’m enjoying them every day since I wake up & rdquor ;.

At his side his coach, his teacher and his partner beyond the tatami, Jesús del Moral. “My half karategui & rdquor ;, laughs the athlete. “They ask me a lot about this topic but it is simpler and simpler than it seems. It is true that we are together 24 hours a day every day of the year, but I spend a lot of them training and there he is not my partner, I barely cross a word or two with him. He is the teacher to whom I have the utmost respect and I listen in silence. When I get out of that ‘state’ it’s like starting from scratch and that in a restaurant we keep talking about karate. Although it is different, yes & rdquor ;. We take advantage of the red lights to shoot the cover photo and, from the cars, they greet and record it. Sandra Sánchez smiles and greets everyone. She is empathetic and friendly until she says enough. And a woman with enormous mental strength – who has marked her hard and sacrificial career – and who will surely take her to the Olympic podium.

