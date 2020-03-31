The actress currently works in a hospital on the outskirts of the Spanish capital.

Clara Alvarado is recently remembered for appearing in the first season of The Paper House, one of the series of Netflix most successful in recent years, playing Ariadna Cascales, one of the hostages in the robbery of the National Mint and Stamp Factory.

Three years after his participation in the Spanish series, Alvarado has put a pause in acting, to perform in his career as nurse and thus help against the coronavirus in Spain.

@claraalvarado_ is working as a volunteer worker at a hospital in Madrid

In interview for CosmopolitanClara Alvarado spoke about her experience as a nurse in a Madrid hospital and the outlook after the coronavirus: “I work in a hospital that is not as overwhelmed as those we see on television, but that is beyond your means, regarding patients and healthcare professionals. None of us can cope from the moment we enter until we leave, and we have to help each other when we come into contact with coronavirus patients, with the entire isolation system. We are very limited in resources. ”

The Spanish actress also commented that in the midst of the crisis, something nice that happened to her was that her father took pride in her: “Yes, something nice has happened to me on a personal level. My father is a nurse, he has just retired, he has asthma and he cannot return to work, and he told me that he was very proud that he was practicing because it is a beautiful profession, something that I have verified with the flattery of patients. Despite being wrong they are the first to cheer you up. It is exciting to see how the people who are having the worst are the most positive. ”

