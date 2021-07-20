From Katir to Muguruza, passing through Nico Shera: the most universal Spain in Tokyo

“I wish the record had been broken by someone with Castilian surnames.” These were the words that echoed a few days ago in the mind of a Mohamed Katir, very proud of his origins and the surname that his grandfather had bequeathed to him. The unfortunate comment by former athlete Isaac Viciosa led to a unanimous response in the Spanish sports environment: no to racism or discrimination for having roots or ties to another country. Under any concept.

At the Olympics, Katir will not be alone. At least 38 of the 320 athletes who participate in Tokyo have another nationality, were born in another country or their parents are foreigners. In athletics it is something very common: in addition to Katir, born in Morocco but in Mula (Murcia) since the age of five, there are also his compatriots Adel Mechaal (Barcelona) and Ayad Lamdassem (settled in Lleida since he defected from the Moroccan team in a concentration in Santiago, back in 2002).

Mohamed Katir, winner of 3,000 at Gateshead

Of the 25 nationalities represented in the Spanish delegation present in the Japanese capital, Cuba and Russia They are the one with the most athletes (in addition to Spain, of course). In the Caribbean country they were born Orlando ortega (nationalized Spanish in 2015), veteran discus thrower Lois Maikel Martinez and the boxer Enmanuel reyes (nationalized last year). The promising Maria Vicente (heptathlon) was born in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, but his father is Cuban.

Maria Vicente

Of Russian origins are the handball player Alex Dujshebaev, the boxer Gazi khalidov (in Spain since she was ten years old), the young swimmer from synchronized Alisa Ozhogina (Sevillian by birth, Russian father) and the Malaga tennis player Alex Davidovich (Russian parents). There are athletes that we would never say that they have dual nationality or the possibility of having it. It is the case of Marco Asensio (Dutch mother), the beach volleyball couple formed by Liliana Fernandez (Croatian mother) and Elsa baquerizo (born in New York and mother from Minnesota) or the tennis player Paula Badosa, of Spanish parents but born in Manhattan almost accidentally, a case similar to that of the triathlete Javier Gómez-Noya, born in Switzerland.

Marco Asensio Spain

In other Spanish sports stars, the surname gives them away. Tell it to the double world champion Niko Sherazadishvili, Born in Georgia and living in Spain since the age of 14. OR Marcus cooper walz, the Olympic medalist in Rio, settled in Mallorca since he was little but with a British father and German mother.

Although up to nine athletes have roots in Africa and Latin America, and 19 in other European countries, only two athletes have ties to the Asian continent. It is the case of Maria Xiao, table tennis player born in Calella (Barcelona), but of Chinese parents who emigrated to Spain to compete as professional players of the same sport. The other case, very similar, is that of his partner Gaul Dvorak, born in Kiev but soon moved to our country with her father (Ukrainian) and her mother (born in Kazakhstan, an Asian country although a former Soviet republic).

María Xiao (Spain). European pre-Olympic Guimarães 2021

Of course, we do not forget the player of the Spanish basketball team Usman Garuba (Nigerian origin), of Garbiñe Muguruza (born in Caracas and of a Venezuelan mother), Astou Ndour (Senegal, women’s basketball) or the ‘Warrior’ Alexandrina Barbosa (born in Lisbon but of Cape Verdean origins). The gymnast Ray Zapata (born in the Dominican Republic), the weightlifter Andrés Mata (born in Venezuela) or the karate champion himself Damien Quintero, born in Buenos Aires (Argentina) although more from Malaga than Antonio Banderas. Wherever they come from, only one thing is clear: their success is ours.

