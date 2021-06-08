from June 8 for 161.99 euros

A few days ago we were talking about the presentation of the Redkey F10 vacuum cleaner and today we already have more details of its launch. It goes on sale today June 8 and for a week it will be at a promotional price of 161.99 euros on AliExpress, in addition to giving away a completely free smart toothbrush.

The new Redkey F10 is a cordless vacuum cleaner, with an innovative folding elbow to reach all surfaces without having to bend over and that has a dust sensor to determine the suction power depending on what needs to be vacuumed. But it is not only a comfortable and fun vacuum cleaner, it is also efficient, being able to capture up to 99.97% of dust particles.

Vacuum cleaner with a battery up to one hour

With a 2500 mAh seven-cell battery, the new Redkey F10 is a handheld vacuum cleaner that we can use it up to 60 minutes, at normal suction power, or eight minutes at extreme power. In addition, its battery is removable so if we need to change it in a while, it is as simple as removing it and inserting the new one.

When the battery runs out, it is left in its charging base and in approximately five hours, we can use it again. It is perfect for, for example, pick up crumbs and dirt from the kitchen when we’ve finished eating, or pick up something punctual that we have dropped. Although using the normal vacuum mode, we can also do the general house cleaning if we have pets, with all the hair they shed, or small children who tend to throw everything on the floor.

In terms of design, its most innovative aspect is its elbow, which allows us to reach, for example, under a piece of furniture. What before forced us to have to move the furniture itself or even have to bend down, now is done standing up, without effort.

Dust detection sensor

When using it, one of its great novelties is its sensor to detect dust. An intelligent detection system that emits a light capable of analyzing the area to determine the amount of dust there is and orders the vacuum cleaner to increase the power if necessary. Compared to other similar vacuum cleaners on the market, the new Redkey F10 has a suction power between 35 and 40% higher. In addition, with its three filter system it ensures complete filtering of even very small dust particles.

In total it has up to five suction modes, from more to less strong. The maximum capacity reaches 23,000 pa thanks to an engine capable of rotating at 100,000 revolutions per minute, something very interesting in a team of such small dimensions. This suction power does not lead to an increase in noise and only reaches up to 75dB.

To complete the vacuuming, the new Redkey F10 comes with a series of brushes and accessories, such as a special one for the corners and another with a telescopic handle to reach more distant areas. In addition, thanks to their rollers they ensure easy movement both on carpets and on the floor, without damaging the surface.

Regarding cleaning, We will only have to press a button so that the tank opens and all the dirt falls in the trash. Then we can clean the tank with normal water and it will be ready as the first day.

Availability and price

From June 8 to June 15, the cordless vacuum cleaner Redkey F10 will be available on AliExpress for only 161.99 euros as an introductory offer. In addition, everyone who wins this offer will receive an electric toothbrush as a gift.

