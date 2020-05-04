Daniela Cortés, the woman who denounced Sebastián Villa for gender violence, recounted details of the mistreatment she received in recent times and revealed that he received a call from Juanfer Quintero after her ex boyfriend leaves the house.

“He left the house and I was very bad, scared at home. I was scared by my family … About an hour, an hour and a half, I don’t know how long it was, I receive a call from Juan Fernando Quintero telling me that Sebastián was going to come for the passport, who could not find it. And I told him how I am going to open it, he is going to hit me again … Then Juanfer said to me ‘calm, he is not going to touch you again. He is with my cousin, I sent him with my cousin so that he doesn’t hurt you again. Quiet, open up, look for the passport and go away‘. Then I opened it, very afraid. But yes, indeed there was Juanfer’s cousin. He entered, threw everything on the floor, found the passport and was insulting … “, said the Colombian, in dialogue with Crónica TV.

Along the same lines, she related that she lost a pregnancy during her relationship with Villa: “We had an argument, he started hitting me and he mistreated me. A few days before I had done several home urine tests and all had given me positive. After the beatings, heavy bleeding started that made me very scared and I didn’t want to go to a hospital for fear of the news. “

“The next day I couldn’t take the pain anymore and I woke up with colic. I went to the guard immediately. There, the doctors did an ultrasound and told me that there was no longer a fetus, who had lost her pregnancy due to the blows she had given me, “added Cortés.

Finally, he gave his opinion on Villa’s personality: “For a moment he is fine, happy and happy and at another moment he becomes angry, he is rude, and he insults. It is a box of surprises, one day one thing and another another. The day I reported him, when I cut the call with my mom, he started beating me. He teased me, punched me, kicked me … Then I ran to the kitchen to be safe. It was horrible, “he closed.

