Reading as a bonfire. The voices as caresses. Technology as a gathering center. The coronoavirus pandemic generated that the shared experiences from texts or authors become a way to fight loneliness, boredom worldwide and since yesterday a beautiful edition of The ballad of the ancient sailor, the poem that English Samuel Taylor Coleridge published in 1798.

Those immortal verses “Alone, alone, everything, alone” resonate with greater force in this event that brings together different stars as Iggy Pop, Jeremy Irons and Tilda Swinton.

The Ancient Mariner Big Read, such its name in English, divides the 150-verse poem into 40 readings, with each of the readers recording three or four verses to be transmitted free of charge on a daily basis.

“It is the first modern work of literature that addresses the idea of ​​isolation in the most intense, visceral and terrifying way, but strangely uplifting,” he said. Philip Hoare, essayist, journalist and co-curator of the meeting organized by The Arts Institute at the University of Plymouth, at The Guardian.

The end product, he says, is “a digital work of art to experience at home, on a wild journey into the unknown and watery world.”

The ballad of the ancient sailor It tells the fantastic adventure of a sailor during a long voyage at sea, which begins when a man who goes to a wedding begins to tell his story to the navigator.

In the beginning, everything is favorable and hopeful until strong storms take the ship south, dragging it to the vicinity of the coasts of Antarctica.

There, the crew sees an albatross, an omen of good luck, but for no reason, the sailor shoots the bird with his crossbow. The crew becomes restless, blaming the sailor for a future disaster. However, after the weather improves and the fog disappears, the crew changes their minds, congratulating the sailor for his action.

Drifting again and almost out of water, the crew hangs the bird’s carcass on the sailor’s neck. Then, in the work, he navigates his metaphysical space, in which life and death are present, where the soul is the only thing that matters anymore.

The tragedy produces a change in the sailor, who spares the lives of the sea creatures he finds to free himself from the curse hanging from his neck.

The Rime of the Ancient Mariner it is “a founding fable of our modern era. We are the guests at the wedding, and the albatross around the Sailor’s neck is an emblem of human despair and our abuse of the natural world. However, in his beautiful terror there is a wonderful solution: that we can wake up and find ourselves saved, “said Hoare.

Other voices that revive this classic poem are the singer and actress. Marianne Faithfull (he participated before contracting coronavirus), the announcerr Lemn Sissay, the writers Hilary Mantel and Jeanette Winterson, each chosen because they have a back story that reacts with the poem, Hoare said.

And added that Iggy Pop, for example, he read “roaring, graphic, and grumpy”: “He is the modern ancient sailor. It even appears to have been on a raft in the Pacific for six months. And he brings his own story: Let’s be honest, he had his own drug problems, like Coleridge did. ”

Each shipment is illustrated by leading artists such as Marina Abramović, Yinka Shonibare, Glenn Brown and Lisa Wright. From the organization commented that new names, both narrated and illustrators, will be revealed as the project that highlights the poem’s “urgent ecological message” progresses.

In addition to the readings, the project includes relevant scientific research in fields such as marine science and climate decomposition.

Once the poem is complete, it will be accompanied by a soundscape from the electronic musician Jay Auborn, with recordings of albatross field and crisp Antarctic ice.

“Although written 200 years ago, the Mariner is more pertinent than ever, warning us at our own risk of nature abuse and how we are all interconnected,” he said. Angela Cockayne, professor at the University of Bath Spa and also co-curator with Hoare and Sarah Chapman, director of the University Institute of Arts.

The three previously worked together on Moby-Dick Big Read, which saw figures like David cameron and Stephen Fry join forces to read the whole novel aloud. That meeting gathered more than 10 million visits since its first broadcast in 2013.