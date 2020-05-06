Lack of agreement between the two parties complicates the situation

The country of Ferrari does not see Sebastian with the intention of signing a contract to the downside

From Italy they assure that the end of the relationship between Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari “is not science fiction, but a possibility”. There is still no agreement between the two parties regarding the duration of the contract and salary, and this leads us to think of a possible conclusion of the agreement.

The rise of Charles Leclerc and the coronavirus crisis force the four-time champion to take a step back, and the Italian edition of the American website Motorsport.com is not sure that the German is willing to do so.

The problem is that there is no agreement on the critical points of the new contract, which are its duration and salary. The first rumors indicated that Ferrari had offered him a one-year downward contract and this week there is talk of a new offer for two years.

The Scuderia has alternatives but … does Vettel have them? In this sense, as the former Formula 1 driver Paul di Resta mentioned a few days ago, the Scuderia, due to its position, would have all the decision-making power and Sebastian, would only be in a position to comply.

We are in a situation similar to that of 2014, when Vettel was overtaken by Daniel Ricciardo and decided to sign for Ferrari. From Italy they recommend the Scuderia to make a brave decision like the one they made when replacing Kimi Räikkönen with Charles Leclerc in late 2018.

“It is no longer science fiction to think that the story between Vettel and Ferrari can reach the final credits: a matter of numbers and pride,” writes Roberto Chinchero, a journalist for the aforementioned publication.

Vettel and Ferrari are definitely not in the same position. While the Scuderia can find good alternatives to Sebastian, in the market it will be difficult for Sebastian to find a contract like the one he had until this year with the Italian team.

Although Sebastian seemed until now the first option for Ferrari, from Italy they warn that the time to decide is running out since “plans B also have deadlines.”

