From Inter to PSG: Achraf, the first African to exceed 100 million

The Real Madrid youth squad Achraf Hakimi has needed 370 days to generate more than 100 million euros in transfers. His arrival at PSG announced yesterday makes the Moroccan the most expensive transfer of the summer market so far and also the first African footballer in history to overcome the barrier of a hundred million accumulated in signings. At the international level, Achraf Hakimi is the 37th professional to break the 100 million mark with transfers throughout his career.

According to different media, PSG will pay 60 million euros for the services of the former Borussia Dortmund striker, plus 11 million in variables of which 8 are said to be easy to reach.

Achraf leader: African players who have moved the most money in transfers

30 Kevin-Prince Boateng – Ghana – 9 transfers – Total: € 44.2 M

Data updated on July 7, 2021

29 Didier Drogba – Ivory Coast – 3 transfers – Total: € 44.6 M

28 Gervinho – Ivory Coast – 5 transfers – Total: € 45.2 M

27 Ismaïla Sarr – Senegal – 2 transfers – Total: € 47m

26 Idrissa Gueye – Senegal – 3 transfers – Total: € 47.5 M

25 Asamoah Gyan – Ghana – 5 transfers – Total: € 47.5 M

24 André Ayew – Ghana – 3 transfers – Total: € 48.4 M

23 Yaya Touré – Ivory Coast – 5 transfers – Total: € 49.2 M

22 Cédric Bakambu – DR Congo – 3 transfers – Total: € 49.3 M

21 Thomas Partey – Ghana – 1 transfer – Total: € 50m

20 Michael Essien – Ghana – 3 transfers – Total: € 50.2 M

19 Christopher Samba – Republic of the Congo – 5 transfers – Total: € 51.1 M

18 Giannelli Imbula – DR Congo – 3 transfers – Total: € 51.8 M

17 Odion Ighalo – Nigeria – 6 transfers – Total: € 53.6 M

16 Hakim Ziyech – Morocco – 3 transfers – Total: € 54.5 M

15 Emmanuel Adebayor – Togo – 6 transfers – Total: € 54.9 M

14 Abdou Diallo – Senegal – 3 transfers – Total: € 65 M

13 Wilfried Bony – Ivory Coast – 7 transfers – Total: € 68 M

12 Sadio Mané – Senegal – 3 transfers – Total: € 68.2 M

11 Riyad Mahrez – Algeria – 2 transfers – Total: € 68.3 M

10 Medhi Benatia – Morocco – 6 transfers – Total: € 69.3 M

9 Samuel Eto’o – Cameroon – 4 transfers – Total: € 78.5 M

8 P.-E. Aubameyang – Gabon – 3 transfers – Total: € 78.6 M

7 Mohamed Salah – Egypt – 5 transfers – Total: € 81 M

6 Sébastien Haller – Ivory Coast – 4 transfers – Total: € 85.3 M

5 Naby Keïta – Guinea – 3 transfers – Total: € 91.3 M

4 Geoffrey Kondogbia – Central African Rep.. – 5 transfers – Total: € 97 M

3 Nicolas Pépé – Ivory Coast – 2 transfers – Total: € 98 M

2 Victor Osimhen – Nigeria – 4 transfers – Total: € 99.4 M

1 Achraf Hakimi – Morocco – 2 transfers – Total: € 101m

On July 2, 2020, the Nerazzurri signed the Moroccan from Real Madrid for € 41 million after he impressed on his loan at Borussia Dortmund for two years, driving up his market value. The original transfer price was increased by € 1 million when Inter won the Serie A championship.

Author of seven goals and 10 assists in his debut with Inter

After experiencing some initial problems, Achraf Hakimi reached his best form at Inter with Antonio Conte’s 3-5-2. As a midfielder on the right wing, he scored seven goals and distributed 10 assists in the league competition.

Apparently, Inter wants to use the income obtained by Achraf Hakimi to finance the hiring of two wing players. In recent weeks, Filip Kostic (Eintracht), Emerson (Chelsea) and Emerson Royal (FC Barcelona) have been the names linked to the Italians.

Inter would have liked to keep Achraf, but needed to ease their finances. His profile is in high demand and proof of this is the high amounts that have been paid for him in times of economic crisis derived from the coronavirus.

Achraf, Trincão & Co .: next season’s most valuable signings

Trincão – Barça → Wolves – Market value: € 22 M

Assignment with purchase option



Data as of July 7, 2021

Noa Lang – Ajax → Bruges – Market value: € 22 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 6 million euros (after previous assignment)

Nicolás González – Stuttgart → Fiorentina – Market value: € 22 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 23 million euros

Patson Daka – Salzburg → Leicester – Market value: € 22 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 30 million euros

Emerson Royal – Betis → Barça – Market value: € 25 M

Cost: 9 million euros

Roger Ibañez – Atalanta → AS Roma – Market value: € 25 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 9 million euros (after previous assignment)

Mike Maignan – Lille → AC Milan – Market value: € 25m

Cost: 13 million euros

Weston McKennie – Schalke → Juventus – Market value: € 25m

& copy imago images

Cost: 20.5 million euros (after previous assignment)

Boubakary Soumaré – Lille → Leicester – Market value: € 28 M

Cost: 20 million euros

Fikayo Tomori – Chelsea → AC Milan – Market value: € 28 M

Cost: 29.2 million euros (after previous assignment)

Georginio Wijnaldum – Liverpool → PSG – Market value: € 30m

Free

Matteo Politano – Inter → Naples – Market value: € 30 M

Cost: 19 million euros (after previous assignment)

Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan → Inter – Market value: € 35m

Free

Angeliño – Man City → Leipzig – Market value: € 35 M

Cost: 18 million euros (after previous assignment)

Emiliano Buendía – Norwich → Aston Villa – Market value: € 35 M

Cost: 38.4 million euros

Ibrahima Konaté – Leipzig → Liverpool – Market value: € 35 M

Cost: 40 million euros

Memphis Depay – Lyon → Barça – Market value: € 45m

Free

André Silva – Eintracht → Leipzig – Market value: € 45 M

Cost: 23 million euros

David Alaba – Bayern → Real Madrid – Market value: € 55 M

Free

Dayot Upamecano – Leipzig → Bayern – Market value: € 60 M

Cost: 42.5 million euros

Achraf Hakimi – Inter → PSG – Market value: € 60 M

Cost: 60 million euros

Thus, the Moroccan born in Madrid 22 years ago appears twice among the 14 most expensive signings since the pandemic broke out in 2020. Jadon Sancho (21 years old) will occupy the first place of this classification when Manchester United officially announce his contract for 85 millions of euros.

# WelcomeAchraf @ AchrafHakimi pic.twitter.com/Qvi7xbNWsd – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) July 6, 2021

