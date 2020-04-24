The RCT Barcelona still had the smell of roses that invaded its facilities the day before on the occasion of the Diada de Sant Jordi.

It was a very special day for Rafael Nadal. He played his first final at his club facilities, before his friends, family and a hobby that already idolized him after winning just a few days before the Monte Carlo 1000 Masters. His legend was beginning to be forged. It was just a 17 year old boy but he showed an attitude on the track that heralded great successes. With her hair, her headband and that tank top marked a style that Nike knew how to exploit to the fullest and soon fell in love with its fans.

He expected the serene game, following the latest instructions from his uncle and coach Toni. The hour arrived but that final had a fierce competition. Fernando Alonso disputed the San Marino Grand Prix. It was an exciting fight between the Asturian and Michael Shumacher.

Everyone was watching the race with the Spanish in front. It was so exciting that nobody remembered that it was time for the Barcelona Open final. It was decided that Nadal and Juan Carlos Ferrero did not start until the Grand Prix at Imola ended. Fernando Alonso won.

A perfect tennis

15 minutes late they jumped onto the track Nadal and Ferrero, who played another Spanish final after four years. The stands were filled at once. Rafa was only 17 years old, but everyone gave him a favorite after his exhibition in Monte Carlo. There was only one doubt: how physically he would be after so much effort. But the Balearic was a portent and he went out on the court convinced that he had the keys to winning his fourth title of the season, the fifth of his professional career.

Ferrero didn’t even know about the first set, but he reacted and broke his service in the first bars of the second, something that neither Muller, nor Hrbaty, Calleri or Stepanek had achieved on their way to the final, but Nadal was not nervous. With perfect tennis, showing brutal intensity, an impressive physique and a firm mentality, he ate the morale of Ferrero and He beat him in three sets 6-1, 7-6 (4) and 6-3 (then the final was best of 5).

He was the first of the eleven to join his record. Later he would win his first Masters 1000 in Rome and his first Roland Garros. A star was born that 15 years later is already a legend.

